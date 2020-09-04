CHESANING — The Chesaning Village Council is sending a uniform message to its residents driving off-road vehicles: comply with the existing ordinance or prepare for a fine.
Tuesday, members of the village council instructed the Chesaning Police Department to increase its enforcement of the existing ordinance, effective Oct. 1, citing a recent increase in violations, ranging from underage drivers to more than one person per seat at a given time.
The existing ordinance, approved in 2012, allows licensed motorists to drive off-road vehicles, including golf carts and other multi-wheel drive vehicles, along secondary and side roads within the village limits. An ORV cannot be operated in any state trunkline right-of-way, including M-57, according to the ordinance.
Violators may receive up to a $500 fine, with repeat offenders facing the possibility of having their vehicles impounded, according to the ordinance.
“This is going to become a priority,” Village Administrator Troy Feltman said. “We will exercise enforcement in strategic areas and we’ll make an example of a few people, and I don’t care what their last name is, we’re going to exercise the same judgment.”
Chesaning Police Chief Rebecca Short initially approached the village council with a request to amend the ORV ordinance on Aug. 18. During her presentation, Short proposed the idea of implementing a mandatory registration for all off-road vehicles in the village, a measure that she said would cost no more than $5 per vehicle and would subsequently allow the police department to more easily identify repeat violators.
The required registration process would also allow police the opportunity to better inform the public about the current rules and regulations within the ordinance, according to Short, as many violators have indicated they were unaware of the existing rules in place.
“Basically what we’re looking at is a way to educate the residents on the ordinance that we have in place,” Short said. “Every single day we get new violations of people riding where they’re not supposed to, having too many passengers in their off-road vehicle, people standing up while driving down the streets, people driving on grass at parks…It’s constant.”
Feltman informed the council he has received pushback from area residents regarding the proposed registration requirement, primarily because it would require residents to place a sticker on their off-road vehicle.
Several council members agreed a sticker may not be the ultimate solution, though they were in agreement the issue warrants further action.
“If the registration isn’t going to solve the problem, I think that maybe we need to put a committee together to brainstorm something that we can figure out that may help the problem,” council member Danielle Chludil said. “I don’t expect the problem to completely go away, I think it’s impossible to just dissolve all issues, we just need something to help the issue along before we get to the point where we just have to remove all side-by-sides and golf carts from the streets.”
Feltman noted the ability to drive a golf cart on village streets is a privilege, not a right.
“You (as a village council) have the right to be able to tell them, if they want to exercise that privilege, what conditions they have to meet to do that,” Feltman said. “If you don’t feel comfortable putting stickers on the side of vehicles, so be it, but I have no issue enforcing (the ordinance).”
After brief discussion, council members agreed that increasing enforcement of the ordinance would serve as an adequate solution for the time being, noting violators could receive up to a $500 fine and/or the possibility of vehicle impoundment.
The council set an increased enforcement date of Oct. 1 to allow residents time to brush up on the rules and regulations within the ordinance.
To view Chesaning’s ORV ordinance, visit villageofchesaning.org.
