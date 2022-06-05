CHESANING — Slow-pitch softball players, team sponsors and umpires who participated int he Chesaning Area Men’s Slow Pitch Softball Association in the 1970s and 1980s are invited to an unveiling of a historical marker at the lighted diamond in Showboat Park at 1 p.m. June 12.
The marker will recognize the “excellent brand of softball that was played on that diamond,” a press release said. The field will also be renamed Champions Field.
The marker will list all of the league’s Michigan Amateur Softball Association achievements in the 12 years the league was played.
