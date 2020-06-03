CHESANING — The Chesaning Chamber of Commerce board of directors Monday voted to postpone its July fireworks show to a later date this year.
“To properly plan, promote and deliver the event, the decision needed to be made by this date for both the chamber and the vendors involved,” Chamber officials said in a prepared statement. “Ultimately, the board of directors voted to postpone the fireworks until later in 2020.”
Several factors influenced the decision, officials said, including Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan.
“Although Gov. Whitmer announced plans to move the entire state to Phase 4 on the same day that the board of directors made their decision, there is still no guarantee that events of this size will be allowed in time for Fourth of July weekend,” Executive Director Kate Weber said in the press release. “It was a difficult decision for the board but the uncertainty of how quickly we can move to Phase 6 of the governor’s plan was just one of many of the factors that were discussed.”
Chamber board members also were concerned attendees would be disappointed if attractions such as the Little Sparks Kid Zone and food vendors were not included in the event because of public health concerns and social distancing requirements.
“Our community has always looked forward to enjoying the Fireworks in Showboat Park, not only for the beautiful display, but for the great food, fun and socializing that makes our event stand out,” the press release notes.
Liability and financial concerns also played a part in the final decision.
“We look forward to offering a hometown event and spectacular fireworks display for Chesaning residents and visitors yet this year. Now, more than ever, we want to bring people together to celebrate our community’s unity and resilience,” board President Greg Bruff said.
The fireworks committee will be meeting soon to discuss dates and options for the event to take place later this summer or fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.