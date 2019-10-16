Drain board considers Bear Creek as flooding solution

SAGINAW COUNTY — The Youngs Intercounty Drain Board took a step forward Tuesday in addressing longstanding flooding issues along Ditch Road in Saginaw County — authorizing Alan Boyer of LSG Engineers and Surveyors to investigate a solution that would divert the water into the Bear Creek Drain.
The decision to examine the Bear Creek route was unanimous, and came a week and a half after the board of Chairman Michael Gregg (of the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development), Saginaw County Public Works Commissioner Brian Wendling and Shiawassee County Drain Commissioner Tony Newman tabled a decision regarding a proposal to consider a solution that would involve directing water along Johnstone Road.
The board will meet at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 5 at the Chesaning Township Hall, 1025 Brady St., to allow Boyer to present his preliminary findings, which will include a cost estimate, an outline detailing any right-of-way or permitting challenges, as well as a preliminary engineering design.
Flooding along Ditch Road — between Corunna (State) Road and Stuart Road — has been an issue for decades, according to Wendling. Water flowing into Saginaw County from Shiawassee County — as well as surface water in Saginaw County — has caused flooding and significant property damage.
Earlier this year, the drain board submitted a request to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) — formerly the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) — for permit approval to allow a proposed plan to create an intercounty drain.
The proposed project would have directed water into Saginaw County north along Stuart Road to Ditch Road, where the drain would then turn west and follow Ditch Road under Corunna (State) Road before crossing into adjacent properties and feeding into the Shiawassee River.
The board subsequently withdrew its permit application for the project after receiving direction from EGLE to consider alternatives.
Another option that arose in conversation during a Sept. 24 drain board meeting was to divert the water along Johnstone Road, which serves as the dividing line between Shiawassee and Saginaw counties.
Under the alternative plan, water from Shiawassee County would be directed west from Stuart Road at the county line along Johnstone Road, where it would eventually connect with the Hurd Drain, which flows into the Shiawassee River.
A third option was brought to the table Tuesday; Wendling discussed the idea of directing the water toward the existing Bear Creek Drain, just east of Stuart Road.
“That was an option that was put out at one point in time and Shiawassee County came back and filed a petition for this drain (Youngs),” Wendling said. “When that petition was filed (in 2016), we then went and finished up with our design work at Bear Creek to be done without any Youngs water coming into it…As a result, Bear Creek was not designed to take any additional water, so that’s how it simply became not an option.”
Within the past week, Wendling said he discovered that the consulting firm that had worked on designing Bear Creek, Spicer Group Inc., had previously done some work to determine what adjustments would have to be made to the Bear Creek Drain if the Shiawassee County water from the Youngs Drain was diverted into it. The preliminary plans were developed before the petition for a Youngs Intercounty Drain was created, and once that petition was put into place, Spicer’s plans were put aside.
Upon looking at the preliminary engineer’s estimates, Wendling said he believed there was some merit to Bear Creek being an alternative.
Under the proposed Bear Creek plan, water would travel north along Stuart Road to Ditch Road, but instead of turning west for a mile and half along Ditch, the water would be directed to the east for approximately 600 feet, where it would connect with the Bear Creek Drain, which travels north through Chesaning Township and connects with the Miller Drain in St. Charles Township before feeding into the Shiawassee River in Swan Creek Township.
“I think it offers us a potentially more immediate fix to all of this, with less environmental impact, less need for easements,” Wendling said. “I’d prefer we look at Bear Creek before we spend any time and effort elsewhere.”
Infrastructural changes would need to be made to accomodate the increased flow, Wendling continued, but that work would primarily entail increasing the size of 10 to 15 culverts along the drain.
If the board pursues the Bear Creek alternative, it would also require the board to draft and obtain approval of a new petition, according to Wendling, because the current petition is intended for the construction of the Youngs Intercounty Drain.
“As a board, we don’t have the authority to just go work on any drain we want,” Wendling said. “We can’t do anything on a drain until we receive a petition, so we would need a petition to do something with Bear Creek.”
Boyer said the Bear Creek option seems feasible.
“Early on, the indications were that Bear Creek was not going to be that outlet so we were looking at other alternatives,” Boyer said. “If Bear Creek has the possibility of being an option, and it appears that it likely does, with some enhancements, that very likely could keep the costs down, not involve a lot of right-of-way because it’s already established, possibly avoid the need for permits and could be an expedient option.”
Boyer said he plans to meet with representatives from Spicer Group to go over their preliminary engineering design. He told the board he would only need 45 days to acquire the necessary information, and the cost of his work would not exceed $15,000. If Boyer investigates the Johnstone Road option, it would cost approximately $19,100.
Shiawassee Drain Commissioner Tony Newman expressed support for directing all of the water to the Bear Creek Drain, but he also requested Boyer look into a second option: splitting the water at Stuart Road, with half of the water going toward Bear Creek and half of the water continuing west along Ditch Road as it has been.
Currently, the water travels in both directions, according to Newman, and with a few adjustments, there would be no need to add any substantial infrastructure.
“It would be a lot more economical to do it that way, it would save our taxpayers a lot of money and I think we could solve the problem,” Newman said.
Newman said he believes the Saginaw County Road Commission has some responsibility in the matter, and that if they were to remove some of the sediment from the existing ditch-line along Ditch Road, flooding would become less of an issue.
“I’d like to see what Alan (Boyer) comes back with because Bear Creek has been taking that water now for all these years and nothing has happened to the tubes, it’s been taking it,” Newman said. “If we have to upsize one or two culverts, that’s fine. I just don’t see any sense in spending $600,000 to $700,000 when we don’t need to.”
The board unanimously authorized Boyer to evaluate both options for a cost not to exceed $15,000.
After more than 90 minutes of discussion Tuesday, which featured comments from board members, landowners and consultation from Boyer, Wendling said he is optimistic going forward.
“I’m comfortable with the idea of making sure we’re looking at all options,” Wendling said. “The water is coming here, there’s no getting around that and somebody is going to be unhappy. Right now we’ve got it down to essentially three different areas that it could go, and when we’re done at least I can go home at night and say ‘Well, we looked at every alternative and we made the decision we felt was best for Saginaw County and Chesaning Township as a whole.’”
