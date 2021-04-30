CHESANING — The Chesaning Area Leadership Breakfast has seats available for its May 6 event.
The 7:30 a.m. breakfast at Riverfront Grille, 102 N. Front St., is hosted by the Chesaning Area Ministerial Association, McGeehan Funeral Home and the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce.
The group is gathering for breakfast on the National Day of Prayer. This year, because of COVID-19 restrictions, the group is limited to 25 seats. Proceedings will be videoed and posted on social media.
There are 11 seats open. To reserve a seat, call Kate Weber at the Chesaning Chamber of Commerce at (989) 845-3055 to reserve a seat.
Masks will be required. To limit contact, breakfast will be served. An anonymous donor has covered the cost; there is no charge to participate.
