CHESANING — The Chesaning Village Council is moving forward in its consideration of a special assessment district for police services in the village’s marijuana business park.
Council members Tuesday approved a resolution authorizing village Administrator Troy Feltman to generate a report detailing the specifications of the proposed district, which would encompass about 40 acres of marijuana properties along Eden Way, east of Main Street. The resolution passed 6-1, with council member Kim Hewitt dissenting.
The special assessment district, if approved by council, would generate approximately $67,000 per year, covering the cost of one full-time police officer and related personal equipment, such as guns and vests.
In exchange, the Chesaning Police Department would increase its patrol of the business park during evening hours, according to Feltman.
“It’s one of those true win-win scenarios where the private sector, through an investment with the public sector, we both accomplish something we want to accomplish,” Feltman said of the proposal.
The marijuana business park is currently comprised of seven lots, all of which have been sold and are in varying stages of development, according to Feltman. Cannabis company Six Labs opened a 45,000-square-foot marijuana grow facility in the park in July, cultivating its first full harvest in November.
“I was quite happy that (the business owners) approached us (with this idea),” Feltman said. “It shows a lot of initiative on their part to want to step forward and make this happen.”
Feltman expects to have a report ready for council’s review in mid-April.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.