CHESANING — Dogs will soon have their own space inside Showboat Park.
The Chesaning Village Council Tuesday unanimously approved a request to add a dog park to the northwest corner of the park grounds.
The 90-by-115-foot fenced-in area will be divided into separate sections for large and small dogs. A 10-by-10-foot entrance area will also be included, with separate gates for large and small dogs.
Village resident Trent Vondrasek, who brought the proposal to council, said he plans to raise money to cover the cost of the required fencing. A local builder also agreed to provide some recreational elements for dogs inside the park, he said.
“(Showboat Park is) a great place. We’re down there almost three to four times a week walking the dogs, people are exercising, playing disc golf, I mean, there’s so much in the park,” Vondrasek said Tuesday. “The one thing that I wanted to do is bring more activities for our four-legged friends, really in an underutilized area of the park.”
While Vondrasek will spearhead fundraising for fencing and recreational elements, he requested the village provide picnic tables, a trash bin and a dog bag post for the space.
“I’m sure we have plenty of picnic tables we could come up with,” village President Matt Hoover said. “This is a great idea.”
Council members also approved Vondrasek’s request to take out a portion of fencing along Front Street to allow for parking and handicap accessibility to the dog park. Council members did not indicate when the work will take place.
“I think (this will) be a great addition to Showboat Park,” Vondrasek said. “It’ll just drive more people in and create opportunities for those of us that have dogs.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.