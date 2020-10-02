Saginaw, Clinton voters set to choose county officials

The Argus-Press
Voters in Saginaw and Clinton counties are set to vote for candidates in November for countywide seats.
Candidates who provided email addresses to their county clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider.
Not all candidates listed email addresses.
Saginaw County
Prosecutor
Democrat John McColgan, unopposed
Sheriff
Democrat William Federspiel
Republican Rick Riebschleger
Clerk
Democrat Vanessa Guerra, unopposed
Treasurer
Democrat Tim Novak, unopposed
Register of Deeds
Democrat Katie Albosta Kelly, unopposed
Public Works Commissioner
Democrat Brian Wendling, unopposed
County Board
District 6
n Republican Kyle Harris, unopposed
District 7
n Democrat Cheryl Hadsall
Age: Not provided
Education: Birch Run graduate
Professional experience: Owner of The Willows Hair Salon and Spa
Government experience: Appointed to county board in 2002, has served since
n Republican Carol Ewing
Age: 54
Education: Baker College, University of Michigan-Flint
Professional experience: Office administrator/bookkeeper at Capital Tire in Birch Run
Government experience: None
Clinton County
Prosecutor
Democrat Brian Amecha
Republican Tony Spagnuolo
Sheriff
Republican Larry Jerue, unopposed
Clerk-Register of Deeds
Republican Diane Zuker, unopposed
Treasurer
Republican Tina Ward, unopposed
Drain Commissioner
Republican Phil Hanses, unopposed
29th Circuit Court Judge
n Independent Shannon Schlegel, unopposed
Age: 49
Education: Bachlor’s degree, University of California-San Diego; juris doctorate, Thomas Cooley Law School
Professional experience: Own law firm, founded 2002, special prosecuting attorney for DHHS in Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties from 2009-20, civil case evaluator, 2009-20, mediator
Government experience: DeWitt Township ZBA, Clinton County Agricultural Preservation Board, Clinton County Planning Commission, Michigan Trial Court Funding Commission
County Board
District 1
n Democrat Patrick Witt (Ovid)
Age: 55
Education: Bachelor’s degree, San Diego State University
Professional experience: U.S. Navy (1984-90), chemical processor at Dow Chemical
Government experience: None
n Republican Kam Washburn (Elsie)
