Saginaw, Clinton voters set to choose county officials

The Argus-Press

Voters in Saginaw and Clinton counties are set to vote for candidates in November for countywide seats.

Candidates who provided email addresses to their county clerk were contacted and given an opportunity to provide background information for voters to consider.

Not all candidates listed email addresses.

Saginaw County

Prosecutor

Democrat John McColgan, unopposed

Sheriff

Democrat William Federspiel

Republican Rick Riebschleger

Clerk

Democrat Vanessa Guerra, unopposed

Treasurer

Democrat Tim Novak, unopposed

Register of Deeds

Democrat Katie Albosta Kelly, unopposed

Public Works Commissioner

Democrat Brian Wendling, unopposed

County Board

District 6

n Republican Kyle Harris, unopposed

District 7

n Democrat Cheryl Hadsall

Age: Not provided

Education: Birch Run graduate

Professional experience: Owner of The Willows Hair Salon and Spa

Government experience: Appointed to county board in 2002, has served since

n Republican Carol Ewing

Age: 54

Education: Baker College, University of Michigan-Flint

Professional experience: Office administrator/bookkeeper at Capital Tire in Birch Run

Government experience: None

Clinton County

Prosecutor

Democrat Brian Amecha

Republican Tony Spagnuolo

Sheriff

Republican Larry Jerue, unopposed

Clerk-Register of Deeds

Republican Diane Zuker, unopposed

Treasurer

Republican Tina Ward, unopposed

Drain Commissioner

Republican Phil Hanses, unopposed

29th Circuit Court Judge

n Independent Shannon Schlegel, unopposed

Age: 49

Education: Bachlor’s degree, University of California-San Diego; juris doctorate, Thomas Cooley Law School

Professional experience: Own law firm, founded 2002, special prosecuting attorney for DHHS in Clinton, Gratiot, Ingham, Livingston, Shiawassee and Washtenaw counties from 2009-20, civil case evaluator, 2009-20, mediator

Government experience: DeWitt Township ZBA, Clinton County Agricultural Preservation Board, Clinton County Planning Commission, Michigan Trial Court Funding Commission

County Board

District 1

n Democrat Patrick Witt (Ovid)

Age: 55

Education: Bachelor’s degree, San Diego State University

Professional experience: U.S. Navy (1984-90), chemical processor at Dow Chemical

Government experience: None

n Republican Kam Washburn (Elsie)

