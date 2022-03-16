CHESANING — The village of Chesaning is asking 222 residents for permission to inspect their water service lines in front of and inside their homes.
The effort is part of a Drinking Water Asset Management (DWAM) grant received by the village to inventory materials used on the water system, officials said in a press release. The work will help identify, account for and eventually eliminate any lead service lines.
The DWAM grant is offered by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), who requires a certain number of randomly selected properties to be inspected.
Physical inspections of water connections at the curb stop in front of the home and at the meter inside the home will allow village officials to identify what materials were used.
Like other communities developed over decades, a variety of materials (copper, galvanized, lead and plastic) were used as a standard construction practice over time, the press release states.
“The village has a proud history of providing safe drinking water to Chesaning families and businesses,” Village President Matthew Hoover said. “We are committed to keep this healthy tradition and you can help. This simple inspection will help us determine whether any lead service lines exist in our system and plan next steps for any needed replacement.”
The randomly-selected property owners will be receiving a letter this week explaining the program, with instructions for accepting or declining the courtesy inspection, the press release sai.
“Owners simply need to return a signed agreement to the village and await scheduling of the inspection,” Village Administrator James Wickman said. “Many have already responded and we just need the others to follow up.”
