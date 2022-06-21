CHESANING — The Chesaning Sportplane Association is holding a craft show July 9 and 10 with its Dawn Patrol fly-in and pancake breakfast.
The Dawn Patrol fly-in and pancake breakfast will take place July 10 from 7 to 11 a.m. The Tin Can Tourist will also be on display with its classic trailers. Besides crafters at the airport — located at 204 N. 4th St. in Chesaning — organizers will also be providing a food truck.
The craft show at the airport takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday.
Those attending the craft show can also visit downtown Chesaning for its annual Saturday car show, which also runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
