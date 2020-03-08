CHESANING — Roger Callard’s life and career have taken him all over the world, but he’s glad to be back where it all started — in Chesaning.
Callard is a former world-class bodybuilder and has appeared in many Hollywood films. In addition to weightlifting and acting, Callard also regularly performs R&B music.
Callard graduated from Chesaning Union High School in 1968. He was a leader among his peers in and out of the classroom, he said, as evidenced by his role on Chesaning’s state championship football team.
That hard work and determination caught the eye of coaches at Michigan State University, who offered Callard an athletic scholarship to play fullback and defensive back for the university’s football team.
While at MSU, Callard was an Adademic All-American, earning a multidisciplinary bachelor’s degree in sociology, psychology and anthropology in 1972.
“We weren’t that great,” Callard said, “but we were tough so people hated playing us.”
After graduating from MSU, Callard had a professional tryout with the San Diego Chargers but decided against joining the National Football League because of the way the league treated its players.
“I saw a guy go down and he was writhing in pain, his knee was just blown, he’s finished,” Callard said. “The coach steps over him like a piece of dirt and calls out the next guy’s name. I’m sitting here going, ‘I’m trying out for the team and he’s treating draft picks like that.’”
With a professional football career in the rearview, Callard decided to devote his life to bodybuilding in hopes of becoming a champion.
“I said, ‘I’m going back to Venice and I’m going to Gold’s Gym, I’m going to win Mr. America,’” Callard recalled.
Gold’s Gym in Venice, CA was known as “the Mecca of bodybuilding” during that time,” Callard said, and it was at that very gym that he met and became friends with Arnold Schwarzenegger while training.
For Callard, the competition brought out the best in him.
“Winning is important because it teaches you that you have to work hard,” Callard said. “There might be somebody that’s better than you (at something). Instead of being complacent about it, you can (choose to) improve yourself. If you’re around other people that are good at things then you’re going to improve. Competition makes those who are less better and makes those who are better work even harder because somebody’s after them.”
During his bodybuilding career, Callard won the amateur titles of Mr. Michigan, Mr. Midwest, and Mr. World, and in 1977, Callard’s long held dream was realized, as he won the title of Mr. America. Callard then went on to win Mr. USA and Mr. Universe
Callard said he made some of his greatest personal gains after tough losses.
“Those times taught me to go back at it harder,” Callard said. “You have to lose to really be a champion. Look at Muhammad Ali, for instance, and go right down the list. It makes you relish every training session. People always asked, ‘When did you start training for a competition? And I would say, ‘The day after (the last one) was over.’”
Currently, Callard said he’s planning a fitness challenge in the area to teach young people the importance of healthy competition. Callard’s competition will test speed, power, agility and endurance and will be held sometime this upcoming summer/fall.
In addition to his many physical accomplishments, Callard has also made appearances on the silver screen, debuting alongside Schwarzenegger in the docudrama “Pumping Iron,” which was filmed at Gold’s Gym.
He worked on several other films with Schwarzenegger and appeared in the movie “Twins,” featuring Schwarzenegger and actor Danny Devito.
Callard said he gets recognized for his roles in action films like “Red Heat,” and as Conan the Librarian character in the 1989 movie “UHF.”
Callard said his favorite project to work on was the 2017 film “Chappaquiddick,” which tells the story of when Ted Kennedy drove his car into a pond, killing a woman he was with.
Callard returned to Chesaning in 2010 when his wife was battling cancer. She ultimately succumbed to the disease in 2013.
“Its kind of interesting when you come back, you don’t realize the impact you had on a lot of people,” Callard said. “Guys will come up to me and say, ‘Hey, I remember when you showed me how to get in the starting blocks’. And then they see you on TV and it’s a big deal to them. You don’t really understand the impact until you come back and you kind of realize people are proud of someone from their community who made something of themselves.”
Callard said he hopes his success inspires others from Chesaning and towns like it.
“People always think if you’re going to have success you have to come from somewhere like Los Angeles or New York, but famous people come from all over,” Callard said. “There aren’t famous places, there’s just famous people. People make places famous. Success inspires others to realize, ‘You don’t have to be from big to make it in anything you do.’ That’s kind of humbling when you realize you’ve been an inspiration to other people.”
He said the best thing about being back home is the peace and tranquility.
“It’s nice to be able to have some peace and not be inundated with traffic and fires and other things that go on in a big city,” Callard said.
Callard lives in a house that’s adjacent to the farm he grew up on. He has one adult daughter, Jennifer, who lives in New York and works as a hospital administrator.
Callard added he has continued acting since returning home, and he’s a big proponent of Michigan’s film industry.
“I want to promote Michigan films and, right now, I focus a lot of my time on Michigan based productions,” Callard said. “There are small enclaves of film production in Ann Arbor and Detroit and we want to build on that.”
Currently, Callard is in the midst of filming a movie in Grand Rapids.
“Its called ‘Dwarf Hammer.’ It’s kind of like a ‘Lord of the Rings’ kind of thing,” Callard said. “I have the lead role in it, I’m kind of like the king of the realm. It’s a fantasy.”
Callard has also taken part in movies in Ann Arbor and Detroit with Michigan-based film production companies.
“I enjoy small movies and small crews because it’s more intimate and you have more creative freedom,” he said.
