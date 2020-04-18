SWAN CREEK TWP. — The Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office said a 75-year-old motorcyclist from St. Charles was killed about 1 p.m. Thursday in a crash on South Graham Road.
The Sheriff’s Office said Steve Lynn Flowers died at a local hospital after colliding with a Chevrolet Equinox driven by an 80-year-old woman from Chesaning, who was not identified. An 83-year-old woman was a passenger in the Equinox. Both women were transported to a hospital with unspecified injuries.
No other information was provided.
