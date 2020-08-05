Voters in Saginaw and Clinton counties Tuesday selected candidates to advance to the November election.
The majority of candidates for township and countywide office ran unopposed in the primary, meaning they will automatically advance to the general election Nov. 3, and, in the absence of a strong write-in candidate, will secure the seat.
Those who advanced without opponents are noted as unopposed. At least one Democrat and one Republican may advance to contest each seat. Trustee positions often seek to seat multiple candidates. If there are the same number or fewer candidates for seats as there are seats open, candidates are listed as unopposed.
Saginaw County
County Board
District 6
Republican Kyle Harris (St. Charles) was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and faces no Democratic challenger in the general election.
Harris received 1,938 votes Tuesday.
District 7
Incumbent Democrat Cheryl Hadsall (Birch Run) and Republican Carol Ewing (Birch Run) both were unopposed in their respective primaries and will square off in the general election.
Hadsall received 2,271 votes while Ewing received 1,402 Tuesday.
Public Works Commissioner
Democrat Brian Wendling was unopposed in the primary and faces no Republican challenger in the general election.
Wendling received 22,505 votes Tuesday.
Brady Township
Supervisor
Republican Steve Kienitz was unopposed in the primary, receiving 233 votes Tuesday.
Kienitz, 60, has previously served four years as township supervisor and four years as trustee. He faces no Democratic challenger in the general election.
Clerk
Republican Beverly Wenzlick was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary election, receiving 243 votes for the position.
Wenzlick faces no Democratic challenger in the general election.
Treasurer
Democrat Patricia Goodrich was unopposed in the primary. She received 187 votes Tuesday and is unopposed in the general election.
Trustee
Republicans Aaron Somers and Glen Reeves both were unopposed Tuesday, receiving 192 votes and 190 votes, respectively.
Chapin Township
Supervisor
Republican Robb Maynard was unopposed in the primary, receiving 108 votes. He faces no challenger in the general election.
Clerk
Republican Frank Gross was unopposed Tuesday, receiving 106 votes.
Gross is unopposed in the general election.
Treasurer
Republican Linda Hansen was unopposed in the primary, receiving 102 votes.
Hansen faces no challenger in the general election.
Trustee
Republicans Jason Keck and Brenda Radabaugh both were unopposed in the primary, receiving 91 votes and 78 votes, respectively.
Chesaning Township
Supervisor
Incumbent Democrat Robert Corrin and Republican Joseph Ruthig both were unopposed in their respective primaries and will face off in the general election.
Corrin received 532 votes while Ruthig received 416.
Clerk
Democrat Julie Paulson was unopposed in the primary, receiving 525 votes. She faces no challenger in the general election.
Treasurer
Democrat Cathy Gross was unopposed in the primary, and faces no Republican opponent in the general election.
Gross received 571 votes Tuesday.
Trustee
Democrats Peter Hemgesberg and Ken Hornak both were unopposed in the primary, receiving 509 votes and 368 votes, respectively.
Republican Kevin Carlton was also unopposed Tuesday, receiving 411 votes.
All three candidates are expected to fill trustee positions on the board.
There is one additional seat without a candidate.
Maple Grove Township
Supervisor
There were no candidates listed on Tuesday’s ballot.
Clerk
Incumbent Democrat Tish Yaros was unopposed in the primary and faces no challenger in the general election.
Yaros received 279 votes Tuesday.
Treasurer
Republican Kirk Yaros was unopposed Tuesday, receiving 239 votes. He faces no Democratic challenger in the general election.
Clinton County
County Board
District 1
Republican Kam Washburn (Elsie) and Democrat Patrick Witt (Ovid) both were unopposed in their respective primaries and will face off in the general election.
Washburn received 1,495 votes while Witt received 554.
Duplain Township
Supervisor
Republican Bruce Levey was unopposed in the primary and faces no challenger in the general election.
Levey received 254 votes Tuesday.
Clerk
Democrat Dawn Levey and Republican Sandra Frink both were unopposed in their respecive primaries and will face one another in the general election.
Levey received 138 votes while Frink received 256.
Levey’s previous government experience includes stints as deputy township supervisor and as an Elsie Zoning Board member.
Frink is the owner of Blue Moon Ice Cream Shop and is employed at Wolf Family Dentistry. She did not specify any previous government experience in a recent email to The Argus-Press.
Treasurer
Republican Amy Bowen was unopposed in the primary and faces no challengers in the general election. She received 270 votes Tuesday.
Trustee
Republicans Dennis Baese and Robert Ladiski both were unopposed in the primary, receiving 233 votes and 213 votes, respectively.
Victor Township
Supervisor
Republican Jim Conklin defeated Republican Natalie Elkins in Tuesday’s primary to advance to the general election.
Conklin received 308 votes while Elkins received 188. Conklin will run unopposed in the general election.
Treasurer
Republican Paula Willoughby was unopposed in the primary, and faces no challenger in the general election.
Willoughby received 393 votes Tuesday.
Trustee
Republicans Julie Townsend and Nicole Fickes both were unopposed in the primary, receiving 336 votes and 299 votes, respectively.
Ovid Township
Supervisor
Republican Debbie Shaughnessy was unopposed in Tuesday’s primary and faces no Democratic challenger in the general election. Shaughnessy, a former state representative (71st District) and current deputy township supervisor, received 272 votes Tuesday.
Clerk
Republican Claudia Pluger was unopposed in the primary, receiving 280 votes for the seat.
Pluger has served as township clerk since 2016, and faces no challenger in the general election.
Treasurer
Incumbent Democrat Nancy Hughson was unopposed in the primary and faces no challenger in the general election.
She received 151 votes Tuesday.
Trustee
Republicans Patricia Hibbard and Arlene Pesik secured seats on the township board Tuesday, receiving 176 votes and 149 votes, respectively.
Hibbard and Pesik beat out fellow Republican candidates Harold Plattenburg and Jennings West.
Plattenburg received 106 votes while West received 90.
