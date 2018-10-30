CHESANING — The village council recently voted 5-0 to demolish the former Heritage House because of its decrepit condition and a lack of effort by the owner to repair the landmark — but demolition won’t take place until a Saginaw County judge weighs in.
Heritage House, a restaurant known for its fine food and historic atmosphere, closed its doors in 2006 after nearly 26 years in business. The building has had several owners since then.
Timothy Whitney, of Annapolis, Maryland, has owned the property since 2013.
“The board voted to demolish it,” Village Administrator Troy Feltman said. “But upon our attorney’s advice, he was suggesting that we should be waiting and going back to court to confirm that the court would be okay with the demolition. So, nope, we’re not done with the Heritage House yet. It’s still hard to say what’s going to happen to it.”
The village filed a motion in Saginaw County Circuit Court Friday to proceed, so there is still time for the owner to complete repairs. Feltman estimated the village will receive a decision from the court in two weeks.
“By then I’m sure that Mr. Whitney’s attorney will be arguing that they have completed a bunch of work,” he said. “So I’m not exactly sure how it’s going to play out, but that’s what we’re filing for. We just want to make sure that we’re covered for demolishing the property. That way we’re not opening ourselves up for liability.”
“He’s been making progress on it,” Feltman said. “So his attorney is calling our attorney saying, ‘He’s 90 percent done,’ which he’s not. Our attorney is saying the prudent thing to do is to go and make sure the court is comfortable with it being torn down. So that way we won’t get into a circumstance where we tear it down and then they sue us because he said it was mostly done.”
The village has given the owner of the historical building multiple deadlines over the past few months — all of which have passed without required repairs being completed.
“He’s already had a 180-day extension,” village President Joseph Sedlar said. “He’s already had another 45-day extension. Those have both come and gone. The village has voted, so we’re ready to demolish it. We just want the judge to have the final say on if it goes down or not. If it can be saved, then fine. But at the rate he’s moving I don’t see how he’s going to make major headway in time to save it.”
Officials say the front porch has been rebuilt, but columns in front of the house that have given the village the most concern about a potential collapse have yet to be repaired.
“I’m not in favor of demolishing it,” Sedlar said. “But you have to do what’s best for the community as far as safety standards are concerned. My hopes were that he would sell it to somebody locally that would actually have some connection to this town and some connection to the historical value of the building. He doesn’t want to sell it, which I don’t understand why.”
