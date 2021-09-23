CHESANING — Police say they arrested a wanted suspect Wednesday at an unspecified home in the village after seeking him for more than a week.
The Chesaning Police Department, in a press released posted on Facebook, said officers executed a “high-risk” arrest warrant on a wanted subject, Mark Douglas McCalpin.
McCalpin, 48, was being sought on charges of carrying a concealed weapon, delivery/manufacture methamphetamine, possession of a firearm while committing a felony, felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition, manufacture or delivery of cocaine, and obstruction/false information.
Police said he and an unidentified second man also were suspected of selling methamphetamine.
Warrants on the various charges were filed in December 2020.
According to the press release, officers surrounded the house where they believed the absconder was hiding, and ordered the homeowner out of the house.
“It was learned that McCalpin was hiding in a bedroom inside the home,” the police said. “Officers entered the home, and began giving him orders to surrender. After an extensive negotiating session with no response, officers were able to gain entry through the door, where the subject was located and placed in custody without incident.”
Saginaw County online court records do not indicate any scheduled court appearances.
McCalpin has a lengthy criminal history covering a variety of municipalities in Saginaw County.
