CHESANING — It’s not often police agencies get involved in helping out colonies of stray cats, but the Chesaning Police Department includes a lot of cat lovers.
One is Sgt. Scott Conner, who along with reserve officers and Chief Rebecca Short, has been rounding up the critters and either finding them homes or asking the Humane Society of Saginaw County, when possible, to put them up for adoption.
Winter is coming, giving the effort urgency. And county Animal Control doesn’t have the capacity to respond to strays, Conner said.
“I love cats, and we’ve always had a problem with stray cats around here,” Conner said. “Kittens are going to have a hard time in the winter. We wanted to do something to help.”
The effort started with a call from a resident complaining that people were trespassing on their property to feed and shelter a stray cat colony. While checking police came across multiple strays, including a new litter of kittens.
“We assumed the kittens were born outside,” he said. “Our reserve volunteers cleaned them up and re-homed them to family members and friends.”
The adult cats were taken up to the Humane Society for medical evaluations and put up for adoption, Conner said. Kittens were cleaned up and placed in homes among the volunteers’ family and friends.
“We’re all animal lovers at CPD and don’t want to see any cats left outside for the winter,” Conner said in a Chesaning Police Department Facebook post. “Feeding strays in an area during winter keeps them reliant on humans and often leads to frostbite of the ears, feet and tail and can (result) in death of the cat.”
Groups of stray cats, given their proximity to each other, also run the risk of spreading serious diseases, such as feline leukemia and upper respiratory infections, he said. Not to mention
The sergeant said there are multiple places around the village where stray cats can be found.
“We know of a few places where cats are dropped off and abandoned,” he said.
As bad as that practice is, he added, the well-meaning who are trying to “help” are “creating more of a problem by feeding cats and building shelters.”
Meanwhile, reserve officers and volunteers are working hard to break up the colonies and find homes for the cats. One female volunteer “sat outside all day” waiting for cats to come into view, Conner said.
“Volunteers are going out on their own now,” he said. “We’re going to do this as long as we have to until the problem goes away.”
Trespassers feeding or putting structures on private property can report them by calling (989) 845-2550. Call the same number if interested to take in a stray.
