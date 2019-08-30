CHESANING — Village officials hope to revitalize Showboat Park with the addition of new playground equipment near the park’s upper pavilion — but not before seeking community input.
On Aug. 20, village officials unveiled the initial design of the new equipment during a village council meeting.
The village also posted the design on its new engagement site, michesaning.org, which features the project design, detailed descriptions about each piece of equipment, a project timeline as well as a space where residents can provide comments or suggestions to village officials.
“There’s no real effective way for us to communicate stuff out but also get feedback, because getting people to come to meetings is challenging at best,” village administrator Troy Feltman said. “This was a way for us to try and find a cost effective means for us to get information out to people, as well as, to engage the community without people having to come to meetings. If they’re sitting at home at 11 o’clock at night because they just got the kids in bed and they want to provide some input or ask questions, the engagement site is set up to do that.”
The playground design is the first significant project, in terms of community engagement, to be posted on the site since its launch earlier this year, Feltman said. The installation of new equipment at the park, he continued, has been on the minds of village officials since the outdated playscape, which was cited as a liability risk during an insurance audit, was taken out approximately three years ago.
“In my mind, we needed to do something much more expansive than what was currently there, so we began working with a strategic planning team — made up of village council members, area business owners and local residents — and this was one of the projects they wanted to take up, upgrading Showboat Park with the idea of making it more family friendly from the standpoint of a destination,” Feltman said. “We want to make sure that everything is as accessible as possible, with the idea not just on an individual basis, but for a family who have four or five kids and say one of them has special needs, so that they can all go down and enjoy an experience.”
The proposed design would replace and expand upon an existing basketball court near the upper pavilion, on the south side of the park, according to Feltman.
Village officials are asking for input, either at council meetings or via the engagement site, in order to create the most effective playground, with the goal of submitting a final design to council about Jan. 1.
Feltman said the engagement site, in particular, will allow more voices to be heard.
“Times have changed, people’s lifestyles have changed, and to me this engagement piece is just a reality,” Feltman said. “We don’t discourage people from coming to meetings but we also recognize that if you can’t, we still want your input. We still want you to be a part of the process. And what I like about it is if you subscribe, say for this project, when we make changes you are automatically notified through an email, ‘Hey, look, something’s changed.’
“It’s truly going to have an impact on what we design, what we put in,” Feltman continued. “That level of feedback, before we put the engagement site in, would almost be nonexistent, because you couldn’t get all those people to come to a meeting, for whatever reason, so we would build this thing and then hear the criticism afterwards. Now, it gives us the ability to affect change proactively.”
In the initial development of the design, and among the early comments on the engagement site, a strong emphasis has been placed upon making the the playground handicap accessible, according to Feltman.
“All elements of design have been predicated around inclusion, and I’m not saying we’re there yet, we’ve certainly taken a significant step forward, but again, to come full circle, this whole engagement process is to say ‘Okay, what are we missing?’ I would hope that individuals would step forward and say ‘I don’t like this piece of equipment,’ or ‘Did you think about doing this in terms of locating it?’
The current design features a wide variety of equipment, including a handicap accessible merry-go-round, a sensory roller table and a zip line.
Feltman said the equipment and subsequent installation will cost approximately $163,000, though he admitted community input will likely lead to some changes in the design which could ultimately fluctuate the price.
A portion of the funding for the project will be allocated in next year’s village budget, he continued. The rest of the project cost will have to be met through fundraising.
A possible revenue source could come from area medical marijuana businesses, Feltman said, which have previously expressed interest in helping to finance the project.
Feltman said the village will be taking input on the design until January, with construction beginning likely in the spring if all goes according to plan.
The new playground equipment is phase one of a multi-year project aimed at revitalizing Showboat Park, Feltman said. Future additons could include splash pad, as well as additional playground equipment near the baseball and softball diamonds, he said.
For more information about the proposed to design, visit michesaning.org.
