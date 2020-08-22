Chesaning council sets new four-way stop to protect pedestrians

CHESANING — Citing concerns over speeding and the potential for pedestrian injuries, the Chesaning Village Council voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a four-way stop at the intersection of Mason and Front streets.
Temporary traffic signals were installed at the intersection following the council’s decision, and will be replaced by permanent stop signs in the coming months, according to Village Administrator Troy Feltman.
The intersection had required stops by cross traffic, with motorists on Mason Street yielding for traffic on Front Street.
Council members opted to establish the four-way stop because of the large amount of pedestrian traffic in the area, with Mason Street feeding directly into Showboat Park.
“People get quite a bit of speed coming through here, and with the amount of pedestrians, bikers and people in cars going in and out of that park, I think it’s only a matter of time before somebody gets really hurt,” council member Tina Powell said. “There’s a lot of children going in and out of there. If we finish all work we want to do in the park, we’re going to have more people coming in and out and it’s going to become worse.”
The council previously established temporary four-way stops at the intersection of Saginaw and Pine streets, and Line and Brady streets, both of which became permanent, according to Feltman.
“I think they’ve been relatively successful in controlling traffic,” Feltman said. “A lot of the concerns — in terms of vehicular traffic — that we were hearing relative to Line and Brady, that four-way stop has really put a kibosh on some of those near misses.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.