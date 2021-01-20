CORUNNA — The city council Monday voted unanimously to appoint Mark Schmitzer as full-time police chief, citing his decades of experience in law enforcement and familiarity with the community.
Schmitzer previously worked part-time for the department, and has been serving as the city’s interim chief since mid-November, replacing former chief Nick Chiros, who was fired.
The council voted unanimously Nov. 16 to terminate Chiros after video surfaced online of the police chief verbally berating and subsequently arresting a man for recording an allegedly suicidal individual perched on a utility tower near Mitchell Field.
The city received about 12 applications for the chief posting and conducted seven interviews last week, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer. Ultimately, Schmitzer’s extensive law enforcement experience — he’s worked as a police officer since 1979 — led Sawyer to recommend his appointment.
“He’s just uniquely qualified to work within the city of Corunna because of his resume, his experience — he’s been a chief of police in a small community for a decade almost,” Sawyer said Monday, adding, “I’m convinced that he’s the man for the job.”
Schmitzer began his career in law enforcement in Birch Run in 1979, serving as a a patrolman on the village police department for two years before transitioning to the Montrose Township Police Department. He later joined the New Lothrop/Hazelton Police Department in 1985, serving as chief of the department for three years (1988-91).
Schmitzer then served as a detective on the Flint Township Police Department for nearly 25 years before becoming chief of the Gaines Township Police Department in 2011, a position he plans to leave behind following Monday’s appointment.
Serving as interim chief in Corunna for two months, Schmitzer said he’s identified some areas for improvement moving forward.
“We just basically are going to move ahead with training, establishing some new policies and updating some outdated equipment; those are our top priorities,” Schmitzer said Monday.
Overall, Schmitzer said he’s honored to receive the appointment, noting he’s continued to assist in traffic/crowd control during special events in Corunna throughout his career.
“I never really left,” he said. “I know absolutely every one of them here, I know their uniqueness.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.