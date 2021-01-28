Fiddler’s Green to close; former leader under investigation

CORUNNA — Citing challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic and “improper actions” by the organization’s previous director, Fiddler’s Green is closing the doors of its veterans housing facility at 729 S. Norton St.
The temporary closure was announced late Tuesday via press release. It takes effect this week and is expected to last three to four months while officials restructure and relaunch the organization.
The 22 veterans currently housed in Corunna were given the option to relocate to the organization’s facility in Bad Axe or to another local facility in the meantime, according to Fiddler’s Green new Executive Director Bethany Frechette.
The closure comes just weeks after former Executive Director Eric Motz’s resignation Dec. 31. Motz cited a “difference in mission” between himself and the organization’s investors as his reason for leaving.
However, current organization leadership gave a different reason this week for Motz leaving, citing an investigation over unspecified activities.
“Along with COVID-19 challenges, the previous director, Eric Motz, had a direct impact in this decision process,” officials said in the press release. “Due to the pending investigation and his improper acts against Fiddler’s Green, the vulnerable population that we serve and the community, we will have to take this time to regroup so that when we reopen, we are able to provide full independent living for our veterans.”
Frechette declined to elaborate on Motz’s alleged “improper actions,” saying only, “Shame on somebody for taking advantage of such a vulnerable group of people and this community.”
Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole confirmed Wednesday the Sheriff’s Office is investigating Fiddler’s Green’s concerns, though he declined to comment further.
In a phone call this morning, Motz said he plans to fully cooperate with the investigation, adding he has “nothing to hide.”
Reaffirming his earlier comments made at the time of his resignation, Motz said a key point of contention between himself and investors had to do with “money becoming more of a focus than the veterans.”
“I was trying to connect the dots,” he said. “You know, opening so fast and so quick and not having all the dots connected, that’s where I was falling short on trying to help these guys live there. I mean, I was helping anybody. A veteran is a veteran.”
Fiddler’s Green entered into a $500,000 purchase agreement with the city for the former county medical care facility in December 2019, and began renovating the space after closing on the property in January 2020.
The organization — providing short-term, long-term and transitional housing for veterans — was set to unveil its first phase of renovations at the former medical care facility and welcome its first group of veterans in late April 2020, but a declining tenant load at the existing facility in Bad Axe, coupled with a lack of small business aid, brought things to a standstill, according to Motz.
The 63,177-square-foot Corunna facility remained relatively dormant through the summer months — until mid-August when Motz said he took matters into his own hands, financing the remaining upgrades out of his own pocket to get the facility up and running for veterans in need.
Fiddler’s Green also received a financial break, courtesy of the Corunna City Council, in September. Council members voted unanimously to delay the veterans housing community’s land contract payments and interest at the Corunna site for 12 months, allowing employees to focus on completing renovations at the facility.
Since opening in mid-September, Fiddler’s Green has welcomed more than 20 veterans into the Corunna facility, according to Frechette, who was named executive director Jan. 1.
A Bancroft native and Durand High School graduate, Frechette said she was drawn to Fiddler’s given the impact the organization can have in the greater Shiawassee community.
In the coming months, Frechette said the organization will continue to renovate the Corunna facility and increase its outreach in the community.
“A relaunch is in order and we will come back stronger than ever,” Frechette said. “Shiawassee County and surrounding areas are going to see that … Fiddler’s and the veteran community are definitely going to benefit from it.”
