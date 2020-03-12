Jury convicts man on meth charge

CORUNNA — A jury took just more than four hours Wednesday to find Noah Kuchar, 37, of Owosso, guilty of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.
Following the jury’s verdict, 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart ordered Kuchar held in jail until sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. April 17. Kuchar has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since November 2019.
Wednesday, Kuchar admitted the small amount of meth he was found with belonged to him, but claimed the half-ounce of meth police found in a lockbox in the trunk belonged to his ex-girlfriend, along with two syringes and other drug paraphernalia.
The woman was not charged with a crime. She was released and given a ride home from the scene by Owosso police, who also were at the scene. Outside the presence of the jury Tuesday, Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang told Judge Matthew Stewart she would invoke her Fifth Amendment rights and refuse to testify.
Kuchar was charged with possession of meth with intent to distribute (habitual offender-fourth notice) in March 2019, after being pulled over in Owosso by Michigan State Police.
He could have pleaded guilty to the meth possession charge as part of a plea agreement offered by prosecutors, and the habitual offender-fourth notice would have been dismissed.
MSP Trooper Spencer Nelson earlier testified Kuchar was found with meth in his pocket before the trooper searched the vehicle, which belonged to Kuchar’s ex-girlfriend. Upon searching the vehicle, police found about a half-ounce of meth, empty baggies, two syringes and digital scales. Nelson stated none of those items were checked for Kuchar’s fingerprints.
Kuchar, following his March arrest, did not appear for his arraignment, and a warrant was issued. He was eventually arrested and arraigned Aug. 14, 2019, before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson. He pleaded not guilty.
Delivery/manufacture of meth is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
Kuchar has numerous prior felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back to at least 2005, which could impact the length of any potential sentence.
