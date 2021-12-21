CORUNNA — A new home for Shiawassee County’s veterans services is on the horizon.
Citing challenges working out of the existing office space, the county’s Veterans Affairs Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward with plans to relocate veterans services to the former Griffin Home building, hiring an architectural firm to evaluate the space for potential renovations.
The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners subsequently approved the $30,000 proposal from Creekwood Architecture Thursday, with the understanding that the cost will be shared between Veterans Affairs and the county.
“It’s a great step not only for the (VA) office and the county, but for the veterans,” county VA Director Mike Reeve said, adding the new space “allows us to expand the services that we provide right now for our veterans.”
Veterans Affairs currently occupies office space on the third floor of the Surbeck Building, an environment Reeve describes as “elbow-to-elbow” and lacking the necessary privacy for veterans as they discuss financial, medical and other private information with staff.
The third floor location also creates obstacles in terms of accessibility for elderly and disabled veterans, according to Reeve.
County Board Chairman Greg Brodeur, R-District 2, Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, and Commissioner John Plowman, R-District 7, spoke to VA Committee members during a special meeting Nov. 24 about the possibility of relocating to the one-time senior citizens home, now a county-owned building, at 1042 N. Shiawassee St.
The building recently housed the county’s work-release program but is now mostly vacant, with the Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) occupying a small amount of office space in the building, county officials said.
Commissioners led VA Committeee members on a brief tour of the facility Wednesday, suggesting veterans services could occupy the southwest wing of the building.
“This is a very unique opportunity in that this building happens to be available and you happen to need one,” Brodeur said, adding he hopes this will be a space for veterans “for decades to come.”
The building will need some upgrades, Reeve acknowledged, new windows and carpeting potentially among them, but the space also will allow the VA Office to expand its offerings for veterans.
The nine-room layout would provide office space for a mental health practitioner to assist those with addictions and/or post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), Reeve explained, and a large conference space in the building could be used for group counseling sessions.
Classroom training for service dogs could also be conducted at the site, among other new offerings, he said.
VA Committee Chairman Mike Nations described relocation to the former Griffin Home as a “win-win situation,” acknowledging the issue of space is something committee members have been trying to address for more than four years.
