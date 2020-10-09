CORUNNA — A Lansing man was sentenced to one year in jail Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart for felony methamphetamine possession.
Shawn Willett, 40, also received an 18-month probation term, and was ordered to pay court costs and fines. Willett was also credited with 127 days served toward his sentence.
Stewart noted Willett has an outstanding warrant in Ingham County for receiving and concealing stolen property charge.
“I gotta warn you, when you’re released from jail and you’re on probation,” Stewart said, “If you violate, you’re going to get a prison sentence.”
Willett asked for help, and said meth had “destroyed” his life.
“This is the first time in my life I can honestly say that I need help,” Willett said. “It’s destroyed me and more importantly the people around me. Before I knew it, it just snowballed. I need help.”
Willett was charged with the felony meth count in October 2019. He was not arrested until June 4.
He was arraigned that day before 66th District Court Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty and has been lodged at the Shiawassee County Jail since that time.
Prosecutor Scott Koerner noted Willett seemed genuine about wanting treatment for addiction.
“Mr. Willett indicates that he does want help and he is an addict,” Koerner said. “I hope that he is sincere. Meth is a poison that has corrupted our county. It’s everywhere. It’s highly addictive, it’s dangerous.”
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh asked for treatment to be included in the sentence.
“This isn’t the first time you were before the court,” Stewart said. “In fact, the last few years you have been before several judges. The community needs help to be protected from you and the danger that your drug use causes.”
Willett has a prior misdemeanor conviction for public utility fraud.
