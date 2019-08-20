Labor Day bridge walk set for Sept. 2.

CORUNNA — The annual Owosso/Corunna Labor Day Bridge Walk is set for Sept.2.
Proceeds from the 16th annual event — modeled after the annual Mackinac Bridge walk — will go toward the maintenance and improvement of the James S. Miner River Walk.
Meijer in Caledonia Township will once again sponsor the walk, covering the cost of registration for all participants.
“Meijer is extremely interested in helping the community, being behind anything, especially using our natural resources to help people in regards to fitness and staying active,” Store Director Tracey Simon said. “This trail is important for people to be able to get out and get to know their community, get to know other people.”
Registration starts at 7 a.m. at Curwood Castle Park the day of the event, with walkers stepping off an hour later from the Heritage foot bridge next to the Shiawassee Arts Center in Owosso. Participants will then travel 3 1/2 miles down the trail — either by walking, running, pushing a stroller, or walking a people-friendly dog — to McCurdy Park in Corunna.
Parking is available at Owosso Middle School, 219 N. Water St.
Following the walk, attendees can fill up at an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the Community Center in McCurdy Park. Admission to the breakfast is $7 for ages 11 and above; $5 for those 6 to 10; and free for those 5 and under.
Indian Trails shuttle buses will be available for $2 to take people back to Owosso approximately every 20 minutes, according to bridge walk organizer Donna Kerridge.
The shuttle buses will run from 9 to 10:30 a.m., she said.
Commemorative t-shirts can be purchased at Corunna City Hall, 402 N. Shiawassee St. Shirt prices range from $7 for small, medium, large and extra-large. Double-extra-large and triple-extra-large shirts are $10.
Pre-registration for the walk is also available at city hall.
For more information, call Donna Kerridge at (989) 277-9557.
