CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County coordinator was terminated and an interim coordinator named without discussion Thursday during a virtual Board of Commissioners meeting.
Commissioners voted 5-2 to terminate county coordinator Michael Herendeen after two years’ service, effective immediately. Commissioners Marlene Webster, R-District 1, and John Plowman, R-District 7, dissented.
“(Herendeen) was slow on the audit last year and he has missed work because of health issues. We wanted somebody to move a little faster,” Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, who supported the motion to terminate, said Friday.
Webster said she voted no partly because of procedural irregularities during Thursday’s session. Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, allowed no discussion on the vote, she said. Also, Herendeen’s employment contract did not appear on the meeting agenda until 20 minutes before the meeting began.
“While I have had concerns that Mr. Herendeen might not be the best fit for this position, today I voted no,” Webster posted on her county commissioner Facebook page Thursday. “Here’s why: not once have we had a board discussion about Mr. Herendeen’s performance nor has Mr. Herendeen ever been afforded an objective evaluation or job performance review.
“No discussion was allowed on the motion to terminate,” Webster continued. “It was an immediate call for a vote. This is not the type of transparency we need for effective governance.”
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Root or Herendeen for comment Friday.
Herendeen was hired as a part-time county coordinator in February 2018. He signed a three-year contract at an annual salary of $69,000.
Herendeen serves as Middlebury Township supervisor. He formerly worked as an assistant prosecutor in Shiawassee County, and maintained a private law practice in Owosso.
Herendeen also worked as a Michigan State trooper, sergeant and union president before retiring in 2006 after 27 years.
Commissioners unanimously named Brian Boggs interim coordinator Thursday.
Boggs, the mayor pro tem in Durand, is the former associate director at the Michigan State University Office of K-12 Outreach and former vice president at Public Sector Consultants.
He has studied educational policy and administration at MSU. Boggs holds a doctorate.
“Chairman Root asked us to vote to hire Dr. Brian Boggs from Byron for a 90-day interim,” Webster posted on Facebook. “I have yet to see a resume for Dr. Boggs. I did vote yes on the appointment because it is only a 90-day term and in these challenging times, we certainly need someone in that position.”
“I was pleased by the appointment (of Boggs), but it’s just a trial,” Holzhausen said. “If it works out, it works out.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.