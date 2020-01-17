Owosso man convicted in CSC case

CORUNNA — A Shiawassee County jury Thursday found Craig Pakosz guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and assault by strangulation after deliberating for about an hour.
Assistant prosecutor Scott Koerner said the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office was pleased with the verdict.
“And it was the right verdict,” Koerner added after the trial in 35th Circuit Court.
Pakosz, 43, was charged with felony assault to do great bodily harm less than murder, and later charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct.
After the jury foreman announced the verdict, Pakosz held his head in his hands and looked down at the defense table where he was seated with his attorneys.
Pakosz, who has been held in jail since his arrest in August 2019, will remain in jail until his sentencing, which is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Feb. 21. He faces the possibility of consecutive sentencing on the two felony counts.
Thursday’s proceedings did not include any testimony, which had concluded Wednesday afternoon. Thursday morning, prosecution and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments to the jury before Judge Matthew Stewart turned the case over to the jury.
Koerner impressed upon the jury the violent nature of the allegations made by the victim, and described her injuries in detail, before asking them to render a not guilty verdict.
In his closing argument, defense attorney Adam Pfeiffer highlighted what he called inconsistencies in the victim’s version of events.
“I want to emphasize this is the prosecutor’s evidence,” Pfeiffer said. “This becomes more apparent when we look at her motive: profit. Selling Craig’s possessions.”
Pakosz was arrested Aug. 1, 2019, following a domestic situation with his ex-girlfriend, who accused him of choking her during an argument. He pleaded not guilty during his arraignment.
The week before trial, Pakosz rejected a plea deal offered by prosecutors.
Pakosz would have pleaded to one reduced count of assault by strangulation, and the CSC-1 charge would have been dismissed. Sentencing guidelines were estimated by prosecutors at one year, seven months to three years, two months in prison, though the court was not obligated to stay within that range.
“That man (Pakosz) strangled (the victim) to the point of unconsciousness and brutally penetrated her,” Koerner said. “He confined her to an apartment in Corunna. He wouldn’t let her up. The brutality continued through the night and into the morning. This man was in a jealous rage.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.