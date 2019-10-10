County board names drain building for Holzhausen

CORUNNA —The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Wednesday approved a proclamation honoring Commissioner Gary Holzhausen, R-District 3, and naming the county’s new drain office building the Gary W. Holzhausen Drain Office and Facilities Building on North Shiawassee Street.
“Gary Holzhausen has served the residents of Shiawassee County honorably for over 14 years and he has been instrumental in guiding the county through the Great Recession,” the proclamation read.
Holzhausen was elected as the drain commissioner in Shiawassee County in 2004 and served until 2008.
During his time as drain commissioner, he was instrumental in hiring key talented people, some of whom are still employed there today, according to the proclamation.
In 2010, Holzhausen returned to politics, winning the county board’s District 3 seat.
“I couldn’t have done it without the help I’ve had from everybody, especially my wife. We have been married for 56 years,” Holzhausen said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.