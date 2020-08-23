CORUNNA — A few years ago, city officials were on the verge of recommending Stu Coutts Pavilion be torn down due to a nearly complete lack of use.
But now, facing the likelihood that coronavirus-related restrictions on events and social gatherings will continue for the foreseeable future, the city is prioritizing infrastructural improvements to the nearly 50-year-old venue — and its adjoining bathrooms — because of its ability to accommodate outdoor gatherings during this “new normal.”
The Corunna City Council voted unanimously at Monday’s meeting to authorize approximately $75,000 worth of upgrades to the 100-by-60-foot pavilion and its adjoining restrooms located in Mitchell Park, north of the Shiawassee River.
The cost of the improvements — which include a new shingle roof and a rib-steel ceiling for the interior of the pavilion, as well as new drywall ceilings, doors, partitions and fixtures for each restroom — will be shared across the city’s Municipal Building Fund, Parks and Recreation Operating Fund and Parks and Recreation Improvement Fund, according to City Manager Joe Sawyer.
“The facility clearly is worth investing in and I think we are at a window in time, because of COVID-19 and the demand for public spaces that accommodate gatherings, this could be our opportunity to reinvent that facility and replace some of the revenue that we’re losing in our other facilities (as a result of the pandemic),” Sawyer said Monday.
Under current restrictions — Phase 4 of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan — 100 people can gather at the facility, though if and when Shiawassee County is elevated to Phase 5, the facility could host up to 250 people, according to Sawyer.
Built in 1977, the pavilion has played host to a number of community events and family celebrations, most recently serving as the site of the Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership’s annual meeting Aug. 12.
Corunna’s Public Works crew spruced up the facility in advance of the event, repainting picnic tables and the exterior walls of the restrooms, along with repairing fencing and benches, though the structure’s shingle roof and interior lid — or lack thereof — continue to show their age, Sawyer said.
The pavilion’s previous interior lid had to be removed following a severe raccoon infestation, as did the drywall ceilings in each of the facility’s restrooms.
Council members approved a $23,036 bid Monday from James Bates to tear off, dispose and replace the pavilion’s existing two-layer shingle roof with a fresh shingle roof.
Bates will also install fascia and soffit on the pavilion, at a cost of $2,470, and J.P. Kulhanek and Sons will install a rib-steel lid at the site for roughly $11,530, according to bid documents provided to The Argus-Press.
“We’re going to start with the fascia and soffit because that’s how the raccoons got in there to begin with,” Sawyer said, noting the previous soffit lacked any form of a barrier, which allowed raccoons to climb up the sides of the pavilion and get inside the ceiling. “We’re going to make sure that we have it buttoned up so we don’t have a repeat infestation.”
Council members also authorized the expenditure of roughly $35,000 to update the men’s and women’s restrooms at the pavilion. Improvements will include new drywall ceilings, lighting and ventilation for each restroom, as well as new doors, toilet partitions and wall coverings.
Sawyer indicated that partitions in each restroom will be reconfigured to allow for handicap accessibility, and the existing trough urinal inside the men’s restroom will likely be replaced by wall-mounted urinals.
“I’ve wanted this done for quite a long time, it just never worked out,” Mayor Chuck Kerridge said of the improvements to Stu Coutts, adding he previously received approval from the council to finance the cost of a new roof in 2017, but at the time bids came in too high.
A precise construction timeline for the completion of the upgrades remains uncertain, Kerridge and Sawyer said, given that contractor availability continues to be a challenge amid the pandemic.
But that hasn’t prevented city officials from discussing the venue’s potential, as City Assessor Merilee Lawson advocated for an advertising budget for the pavilion during Monday’s meeting.
“I think if it was advertised, you could rent it a lot,” Lawson said. “There’s such a need right now for outdoor venues, and that seats so many people.”
Sawyer indicated that during future meetings city officials will discuss allowing alcohol at the pavilion, given that the council’s move in 2017 to allow alcohol at events inside the Community Center has resulted in no significant issues.
“We do think that (Stu Coutts) is a valuable facility with or without alcohol, (but) we do think it would be more valuable with it for certain events,” Sawyer said. “That will be a separate decision at a point in time when we feel the facility is safe.”
