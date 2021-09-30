CHICAGO — A former Northwestern University professor is on trial this week for the stabbing death of his boyfriend — a Corunna native — as part of what prosecutors said was a sexual fantasy he shared with another man who was charged in the case.
Jury selection, opening statements and testimony from at least one witness took place Monday in the trial of 47-year-old Wyndham Lathem, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. The trial is expected to last two weeks and involve as many as 50 witnesses.
Lathem is charged in the July 2017 killing of Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau, a 26-year-old hair stylist from Corunna, who was stabbed dozens of times in Lathem’s Chicago high-rise condominium.
Lathem, a renowned microbiologist, and Andrew Warren, an Oxford University financial officer who authorities say flew to Chicago from England to participate in the killing, were arrested in Northern California after an eight-day manhunt.
In 2019, Warren pleaded guilty to murder and will be sentenced to 45 years in prison as part of a plea agreement that calls for him to testify against Lathem.
According to police, Lathem was dating Cornell-Duranleau and lured him to his apartment the night of the murder. The suspects fled Chicago following the killing. Lathem made a stop during the trip to record a video expressing his remorse, calling it the “biggest mistake of his life,” police said. He also made a $1,000 donation in Cornell-Duranleau’s name to the Lake Geneva Public Library in Wisconsin.
Prosecutors said the two planned the killing to fulfill an apparent sexual fantasy. They said in court the two communicated online for months before the killing. Warren arrived in the U.S. from Great Britain days before the murder.
Cornell-Duranleau suffered “lacerations and mutilations to his body, his upper body, but not to the point of decapitation,” Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said after the murder. He described the attack as “certainly very intense.” Prosecutors say the victim suffered 78 stab wounds.
Authorities have said the attack on Cornell-Duranleau, a Corunna native who moved to Chicago in 2016, was so brutal that the blade of the knife investigators believe was used in the stabbing was broken. When police found him, he had already been dead for at least 12 hours.
Northwestern University fired Lathem shortly after the murder.
Lathem has been in Cook County Jail since he was extradited from California. In 2020, he tried unsuccessfully to persuade a judge to release him on $1 million bail so his research skills as a microbiologist could be used to battle COVID-19.
He is the highest profile defendant to stand trial in a Chicago courtroom since in-person jury trials resumed in March following a break because of the pandemic.
The men were arraigned in November 2017 on first-degree murder charges.
Cornell-Duranleau’s mother was Diane Cundiff of Lennon. Following her death, he was adopted by the Cornell-Duranleau family of Corunna. He later attended the former Grand Rapids Creston High School.
He then obtained his cosmetology license from Stanley Harris School of Cosmetology in Holland.
