27th Shiawassee County Relay for Life set for Saturday

Cars participating in the first "Cruising for a Cure" Relay for Life car show are lined up in McCurdy Park, June 28, 2022.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — The 27th Shiawassee County Relay for Life will be taking place this Saturday, at McCurdy Park in Corunna, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A public-facing component of the American Cancer Society’s ongoing mission to “improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support — to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” the Relay for Life’s roots go back to May 1985, when Dr. Gordon Klatt spent 24 hours walking and running around a track in Tacoma, Washington, soliciting donations to combat the disease.

