27th Shiawassee County Relay for Life set for Saturday

CORUNNA — The 27th Shiawassee County Relay for Life will be taking place this Saturday, at McCurdy Park in Corunna, running from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
A public-facing component of the American Cancer Society’s ongoing mission to “improve the lives of people with cancer and their families through advocacy, research and patient support — to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” the Relay for Life’s roots go back to May 1985, when Dr. Gordon Klatt spent 24 hours walking and running around a track in Tacoma, Washington, soliciting donations to combat the disease.
Walking, typically done in teams, remains central to the local Relays that now occur in communites across the nation. Participants raise funds by collecting pledges, either for a fixed amount or for a certain amount per lap around a track (or park perimeter) completed.
However, in keeping with Relay for Life’s community-building mission, there are often other activities on site as well, making each event something of a field day.
This year’s Shiawassee County Relay day will include the second annual “Cruising for a Cure” car and motorcycle show, running from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; a craft show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; live music, including two singing groups and four bands; a “touch a truck” event; free Child ID Kit distribution from 1 to 3 p.m. by members of Owosso Masonic Lodge No. 81; vision screening by members of the Owosso Lions Club from 1 to 3 p.m.; and more.
There will also be four food trucks on site — Smokin’ Jack’s BBQ and Ma’s Kitchen for meals, plus sweets from Pink Flamingo Gourmet Cotton Candy & Concessions or Monster Ice Cream.
All of the fun and games won’t distract from the somber remembrances, in the form of a survivor’s luncheon and a luminaria (paper lantern) memorial ceremony at dusk.
Event Chair Jill Seely has lost three family members to cancer, including her husband. She been involved in Relay for Life for 18 years, participating in the walk on the “Charlie’s Angels” team. This is her fourth year as the Shiawassee Relay chair.
Relay “is something I will do as long as I am able,” Seely said.
Overall eight teams are registered to walk. More than 40 vendors will also take part, Seely said.
Sponsors boosting Saturday’s event include Tri-Mer Corporation, Matt Grubb/State Farm Insurance, Iron Horse Pub, Carson Dental, Nelsoncheon-House Funeral Homes, Young/Owosso, Recreation Warehouse and Destruction Depot.
For more information, including how to register for the Survivors’ Luncheon, send an email to Seely at jseely2682@gmail.com.
