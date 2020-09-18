Woman rejects plea she claims would cost work opportunities

CORUNNA — An Owosso woman facing a felony unarmed robbery charge rejected a plea offer Thursday afternoon in 35th Circuit Court that would have seen the charge reduced to a misdemeanor, and will instead take her case before a jury.
Georgina Grey, 51, told Judge Matthew Stewart she could not accept the plea, since the conviction — involving a violent offense — would result in her losing certification as a home health care provider.
“You are literally gambling with your life,” Stewart said, warning Grey that a conviction for unarmed robbery carries a possible 15-year prison sentence. Grey also faces a malicious destruction of property charge, which is a misdemeanor.
Grey is accused of knocking a phone from a woman’s hand because she didn’t want to be recorded, then punching the woman in the face, and leaving with the woman’s phone in December 2019.
Grey was arraigned in 66th District Court June 2 before Judge Ward Clarkson; she pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Grey posted a $2,000 cash/surety bond and has been free since that time.
Chief assistant prosecutor Adam Masserang Thursday detailed to Stewart what he called “the last best offer” the Prosecutor’s Office would make: Dismissing the felony unarmed robbery charge, and allowing Grey to plead to two counts of assault and battery and malicious destruction of property. Grey would have faced sentencing guidelines of 12 to 17 months in jail, but probably would have received probation and be ordered to pay restitution.
“Those sound like misdemeanors,” Stewart said. “So you offered her misdemeanors in return for a dismissal of a 15-year felony? Oh my.”
Defense attorney Jacob Raleigh confirmed his client would not entertain any plea agreement offered by prosecutors.
Stewart asked Grey if she understood that if her case goes to trial and she is convicted by jury, the penalties would be much more severe than those under the proposed plea agreement.
Grey stated several times she understood.
“Any of these charges make me unable to do my job,” Grey said. “I’m not taking a plea… I’m not doing that. I’ll take my chances because what happened is not fair. I’m not pleading it down. That would go against everything I believe.”
“And I respect that,” Stewart said. “I’m not trying to talk you out of having a jury trial. I love jury trials, I love my job, and I love to make sure everybody’s constitutional rights are protected. I just want you to understand the score.”
Grey said she could not accept the plea since her work requires yearly background checks and she would lose her job if she did so because the convictions would be related to violence or assault.
“I guess that’s that then, Mr. Masserang,” Stewart said.
“It was pretty clear to me,” Masserang answered.
No trial date has been set because several other jury trials are pending in circuit court.
Grey has prior misdemeanor convictions for operating while impaired in 2006, driving without a valid license in her possession in 2006, as well as several minor traffic-related civil infractions.
She was charged in 2006 with felony possession of a controlled substance, but the charge was eventually dismissed.
