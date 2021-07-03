LANSING — Bridge Magazine Friday published an article alleging that Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole may have considered taking part in a scheme to seize voting machines in the county following the November 2020 general election.
According to the online story, written by Jonathan Oosting, Barry County Sheriff Dar Leaf sought to enlist several “constitutional” sheriffs to seize Dominion machines in an apparent effort to prove the type of fraud promoted by various conspiracy theories.
The online magazine obtained emails written by Leaf through the Freedom of Information Act. Leaf, the magazine said, admitted working with other sheriffs on an unspecified matter after the election.
BeGole, a two-term Republican, did not return a text message seeking comment on the article Friday afternoon. The magazine said he did not return multiple messages seeking comment for its article.
In addition to BeGole, Bridge said the emails it obtained showed Leaf also sought to enlist sheriffs in St. Joseph, Lake and Jackson counties.
According to Bridge, the Lake County sheriff balked at taking part in such a plot. The St. Joseph County sheriff did not return calls and the Jackson County sheriff was out of office.
Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson, also a Republican, said Friday she was unaware of any situation involving the potential seizure of the county’s Dominion voting machines.
“You just can’t come in and confiscate election equipment,” she said. “They’d have to have a court order for sure.”
n Bridge Magazine: bridgemi.com/michigan-government/emails-michigan-sheriff-sought-seize-voting-machines-amid-trump-claims
