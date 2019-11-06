CORUNNA — The county board’s Finance and Administration Committee rejected a motion to pass a resolution in support of legislation in the state Legislature that would implement a four-year term for county commissioners in Michigan.
No commissioners signaled support for increasing their terms from two to four years.
Commissioner John Plowman, R-District-7, said the reason he didn’t support lengthening the terms of commissioners is that once a board becomes gridlocked or dysfunctional, four-year terms ensure nothing gets done.
“If you have a board that’s not doing anything you are stuck with them for four years,” Plowman said. “With all of our commissioners being elected at the same time, it makes the idea of four-year terms even worse. If our elections were staggered and you could get some turnover maybe I would support it but I prefer two for now.”
