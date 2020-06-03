DNR: Beware of baby animals

LANSING — State officials say if people find baby animals alone in the wild to leave them alone: don’t touch them and definitely don’t remove them from where they are found.
“Each spring and summer, we are flooded with calls as people across the state run into a common dilemma — they have come across a baby animal and desperately want to help,” the Department of Natural Resources says on its website. “The best thing you can do to help, however, is to leave the animal alone. Many animals will hide their young for safety, and they will return. The majority of the time these wild animals do not need our help and it is best for wildlife to remain in the wild.”
White-tailed deer fawns are typically born in May and June, officials say.
“It’s not uncommon for deer to leave their fawns unattended for up to eight hours at a time. While fawns may seem abandoned, they rarely are. All wild white-tailed deer begin life this way,” the website notes.
For the first few weeks of a white-tailed deer fawn’s life, its mother will hide it in secluded locations. This behavior helps reduce the potential of predators finding the fawn.
The DNR says a fawn’s spots are “excellent camouflage” and it has very little scent, which will help it stay hidden from predators.
