LANSING — A Houghton Lake man who faced CSC charges in multiple counties, including Shiawassee, was sentenced in a second county to prison for child sex crimes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday.
Tuesday afternoon, Michael Clune, 50, was sentenced by Roscommon County Circuit Court Judge Robert W. Bennett to concurrent prison terms for aggravated child sexually abusive activity (145 months to 25 years with credit for 251 days served), and using a computer to commit a felony (140 months to 20 years with credit for 251 days served).
“This prison sentence for Mr. Clune is the result of collaborative work between several law enforcement agencies to ensure justice is served,” Nessel said. “My office remains committed to protecting children by pursuing accountability against those who commit criminal sexual conduct.”
The Roscommon County sentences will run concurrently with those in Shiawassee County, where Clune was sentenced in April to 25 to 40 years in prison. He owes more than $1,200 in fines and costs.
He pleaded guilty in March before 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to first degree CSC (person under 13), aggravated child sexually abusive activity and using a computer to commit a crime.
The crimes took place in 2019, according to court records. He was charged in October 2020 in Shiawassee County.
According to Nessel’s office, Clune used the internet to communicate with a 12-year-old boy and coerced the boy into meeting him. After picking the boy up from his home, Clune took him to a hotel and engaged in sexual activity with the minor in Shiawassee County.
Clune was arrested for similar activity in Clare County. After the Michigan State Police forensically analyzed his computer devices, they became aware of other victims.
Detectives determined a child sexually abusive video on Clune’s phone was created in Shiawassee County. After further investigation, a victim was identified and Clune was charged.
Additional charges against Clune remain in Clare County for third-degree CSC, sodomy, accosting a minor for immoral purpose and using a computer to commit a crime.
Clune was previously convicted of two counts of third-degree CSC in Wayne County in 2004.
