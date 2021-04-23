OWOSSO — The Greater Lansing Food Bank has announced a food distribution event in conjunction with area organization.
At 9 a.m. May 1, Corunna High School, 417 E. King St., will host a distribution. In-vehicle registration begins at 8 a.m.
The event will include free shelf stable and frozen food, as well as produce. People should bring proof of residency.
In addition, a planned May 15 food distribution at the First United Methodist Church, 1500 N. Water St., has been moved to June 5.
The June 5 event will open registration at 9 a.m. with distribution beginning at 11 a.m.
Participants to either event should bring proof of residency, such as an ID or mail with an address.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.