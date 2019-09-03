OWOSSO — Hundreds of participants took part in the annual Owosso-Corunna “bridge walk” event Monday.
The Heritage footbridge in Owosso was full of walkers as the 16th annual event kicked off with sunny skies at 8 a.m. near Curwood Castle with participants crossing the bridge to begin their journey to McCurdy Park in Corunna.
Participants walked about 31/2 miles along the James Miner River Trail, with the event culminating in an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast at the park.
A few people ran, and many brought their dogs. According to organizer Donna Kerridge there were approximately 250 people overall.
“It’s a great walk,” she said. “Seeing the families bond is my favorite part. It’s kind of bittersweet that summer is coming to an end, so it’s a good way for them to enjoy one of the last days.”
Owosso Mayor Chris Eveleth, Shiawassee County Clerk Caroline Wilson and Perry Mayor James Huguelet led participants across the Owosso footbridge to start the walk.
“I think it’s a great event. Clearly we have a lot of people who like to come out and bring their families on Labor Day to participate. Some people like to come who can’t make it up to (the Mackinac Bridge),” Eveleth said.
Money raised from the event helps maintain the Jamer Miner River Trail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.