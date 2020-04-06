Newly appointed prosecutor announces run for own term

CORUNNA — Shiawassee County Prosecutor Scott Koerner, who was appointed by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to finish the term of retiring Prosecutor Deana Finnegan, announced this week he is seeking a new term in his own right in the November general election.
Koerner took over duties as the county’s chief law enforcement officer Wednesday morning. Finnegan’s last day was March 31.
Koerner, a Shiawassee County native, said he filed the paperwork Feb. 25 to run for the position. The deadline to file to run for county offices is April 21.
Koerner, a Republican, called himself the “law-and-order” candidate and touted his longstanding ties to Shiawassee County, as well as his future plans for the office.
“I have family that lived here, my grandparents lived over on Vandecarr Road,” Koerner said Tuesday. “Both my aunts and uncles were teachers here: one in New Lothrop, one in Corunna. I was in Chicago and came back here.”
Koerner has more than 20 years of experience as both a defense attorney and prosecutor. He pointed to his experience working with Stewart’s specialty courts, and praised Finnegan’s work and advocacy in setting those programs up and her continued support.
“I’m a strong supporter of Judge Stewart and we work well together,” Koerner said. “We’re on the same page as far as enforcement goes. We want to send a strong message that we need to be strong, but if someone can be rehabilitated, or there’s alternatives pursuant to the programs, then we’ll pursue that. If not, I back his decisions to let the drug dealers know they’re not welcome in Shiawassee County.
“Our specialty courts are not designed to treat drug dealers,” he said.
Koerner wants the community to know he will continue to pursue criminal sexual conduct cases vigorously, and will continue to protect the children of Shiawassee County.
“This office has been and will continue to be aggressive about prosecuting criminal sexual conduct,” Koerner said, noting several prosecutions he’s worked on over the last several years. “It’s not about winning and losing. It’s about justice. The public deserves to have its day in court and I will pursue CSC cases as I have in the past.”
Koerner added he wants to involve the community more in the future, and will be transparent with citizens regarding prosecution decisions and evidence.
“I want to keep open communications with the community. I know sometimes when trials are going on, the community can’t always know everything that’s going on,” Koerner said. “We can’t release everything they want to know, and that’s upsetting sometimes. I can only release what’s within my ethical bounds. Afterward, we can have an open forum, and explain to the community by a Facebook page or something like that, keep an open dialog and communication to let people know, I hear you, I understand you.”
Koerner has been married to his wife Kelly for 24 years. The couple have two children — Kaitlyn, 19, played volleyball for Laingsburg and is currently a student at Lansing Community College. Koerner’s son Zach is a junior this year at Laingsburg, and plays basketball and golf.
(1) comment
Where's the rest of the Finnegan story? Why did she abruptly resign with just 8 months left in her term?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.