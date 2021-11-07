BANCROFT — Amateur paleontologist Sally Labadie recently received the 2021 Katherine Palmer Award from the Paleontology Research Institute (PRI), given for “excellence of her contribution” to the field.
“This award is for people who are not professional paleontologists,” Labadie said. “It’s for someone who furthers paleontology in some way. I’ve worked with kids and taught for years.”
Labadie was co-winner of the Palmer Award with David Thompson. Both were nominated by by Dr. Matt Friedman, director and associate curator of the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology (UMMP).
Palmer was the former PRI director and an avid supporter of amateur paleontology.
“I knew nothing about it (the award),” Labadie said, and added that she was surprised. “I just felt ‘Why would I get an award for going adventures and working with children and also having fun?’ It just kind of blew my mind.”
The award is presented at the annual Fossil Expo of the Mid-America Paleontology Society in Macomb, Illinois. The expo took place in October.
The award has been give each year since 1993. This is just the third time two people have shared the award.
In his Palmer Award nomination, Friedman noted Labadie and Thompson are “active members of the Friends of the University of Michigan Museum of Paleontology (FUMMP), and have served as a board member and/or officer on and off for the past 30-plus years.
“Dave and Sally share exceptional generosity combined with a passion for advancing the field of paleontology and making that knowledge accessible to everyone,” Friedman said. “Sally has inspired many people over her long career as an elementary teacher, principal, and university instructor. She authors children’s books about animals (including dinosaurs) and the natural world (e.g., If I Had a Dinosaur, Archway, 2017). She began collecting fossils and sharing her experiences and knowledge with students in the 1980s as a member of the Michigan Earth Science Teachers Association. Sally has brought her own fossils and field experiences into classrooms around the state of Michigan, allowing students of all ages to touch and examine ancient life.”
PRI was founded in 1932 by Gilbert Harris, who was a professor at Cornell University from 1895 to 1934. Harris established his organization as a free-standing entity, separate from Cornell, and obtained a charter for it from New York State in 1936.
Labadie, a former Corunna teacher and administrator who also worked for Michigan State University with student teachers, has been an amateur paleontologist for decades.
“I started when my father went to Pennsylvania, to his hometown, and brought some fossils back,” Labadie explained. “So I had an interest and when I started in college, he worked at a small lumberyard and he would bring home these fossils that he found out on a stone pile.”
Eventually, Labadie joined a “friends group and began to go out searching for fossils and adventures.”
She added that Corunna Schools was very supportive in allowing her to teach her students about paleontology.
“The school has always supported me and what I do,” Labadie said. “They have supported me sharing it with the children.”
According to the PRI’s website, Labadie “has been a regular participant in local mastodon and mammoth digs, which from the 1980s to early 2000s took place most weekends during spring, summer, and autumn.”
The group notes she was part of the 1991 field team that uncovered the Brennan mastodon and the associated mastodon trackway.
“This massive undertaking involved not only excavation, but also the creation of a fiberglass mold of the 40-foot long trackway,” the PRI noted. “At every stage of the project, Sally was there to help.”
A cast of the trackway, which she helped to make, is now displayed in the atrium of the U-M Museum of Natural History.
Labadie was also involved in the excavation of the Fowler Center mastodon and the Bristle mammoth, both of which are on exhibit.
“(The trackway) was really interesting,” Labadie said, who has also hunted for fossils in Florida, Alabama, Ohio, and Montana.
Labadie said Michigan and the Midwest don’t necessarily have the “exotic” dinosaur fossils that other areas do because the glaciers that covered the area basically “ripped everything up.” Mastodons came either during or after the last Ice Age.
“I did find in Jackson County the incisors of a giant beaver,” Labadie said. “That was fun. That was from about 12,000 to 14,000 years ago; give or take a year.”
