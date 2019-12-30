CORUNNA — Morrice-area resident Mark David Latunski was charged today with one count of open murder and one count of mutilation of a human body, according to a press release issued by the Shiawassee County Prosecutor’s Office.
Latunski is accused of killing 25-year-old Kevin Bacon of Swartz Creek at a home on Tyrrell Road, north of Morrice in Bennington Township.
Bacon had been reported missing Christmas Eve. His body was found at Latunski’s residence Saturday morning.
Latunski, 50, faces life in prison if convicted.
Bacon was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday. His family reported him missing after he failed to show up for breakfast Wednesday morning.
According to the Association Press, roommate and friend, Michelle Myers, said Bacon was going to see a man he had met on Grindr, a dating app.
“I’m just in shock about the whole thing,” Myers said. “It’s just hard to process right now.”
Bacon worked as a hairstylist and was a student.
Bacon's death has attracted national attention. A gofundme account set up online by Bacon's sister Jennifer received a $20,000 donation from Jeffree Star, of Jeffree Star Cosmetics, to help with the funeral. The account has received $34,000 in donations from nearly 600 different people as of this morning.
Star had tweeted out information seeking information on Bacon while he was missing and then tweeted again after his body was located.
"RIP KEVIN I’m devastated to hear of the passing of someone from Michigan who lived their life fearlessly and was taken too soon Please help his family in this horrible time: https://gofundme.com/f/kevin-bacon039s-final-expenses… #StarFamily," Star tweeted.
Police would not confirm Saturday whether the homicide is related to an incident that occurred in Morrice Nov. 26, in which MSP received reports of a man being chained up in a basement and escaping from a residence.
The man who fled the residence was chained up in a basement, and became “a little freaked out” after a BDSM-type consensual sexual encounter, police told The Argus-Press at the time. The man fled to a neighboring residence wearing only a leather cape. No charges were pressed, police said, since the incident was consensual.
