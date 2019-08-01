A deadly white blur

CORUNNA — A state accident reconstruction specialist Wednesday testified that a man accused of causing a traffic crash death in 2018 was traveling more than 100 mph at the time of the fatal collision.
According to Michigan State Police Spc. Sgt. Theodore Stone, George Ramos, 84, who was killed in the collision May 18, 2018, was making a left turn onto M-13 in a Chevy Cobalt. Ramos only accelerated to about 14 mph before Doran Duncan, who was southbound on M-13, allegedly slammed into his vehicle at more than 100 mph.
Duncan, 28, of Lansing, is on trial this week in 35th Circuit Court on charges of first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death — all of which stem from an incident that ended in a collision with Ramos’ vehicle in Venice Township at M-13 and I-69.
If Duncan is convicted of the felony murder charge, Michigan law requires lifetime incarceration.
Stone testified Wednesday that the white Cadillac Duncan was fleeing police in was traveling at 104 mph one second before striking Ramos’ vehicle, and 107 mph two seconds before the impact.
Stone testified he was able to pull some data from both vehicles during the course of his investigation, and it provides some idea of what happened before the collision. Duncan apparently attempted to slow down immediately before the impact, and data from the Cadillac showed he was applying the brakes before the crash.
Ramos’ death brought to a conclusion an incident that began on M-13 in Saginaw County. Duncan’s then-girlfriend, Kayla Hitz, fired a weapon during a dispute along the side of the highway, which resulted in police being called.
A Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputy soon spotted the couple’s white Cadillac on M-13 in Shiawassee County and stopped the car. Hitz exited the vehicle and Duncan then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled south with then-Lennon Police Chief Rich Folaron in pursuit.
Minutes later, Duncan crashed into Ramos’ vehicle, killing the elderly man.
Hitz was not charged in the crash, but later pleaded guilty to a pair of minor charges, serving seven days in jail and paying a fine.
Wednesday, prosecutors called numerous witnesses who were working or traveling along M-13 and observed the events, as well as numerous police officers who pursued Duncan and responded to the crash at the M-13/I-69 interchange. Others accompanied Duncan as he was transported for medical attention after the collision.
Folaron, now a Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Deputy, who was Lennon police chief at the time, testified he was pursuing Duncan, but lost sight of the Cadillac. Folaron said he came upon the crash site and took Duncan into custody.
Folaron said Duncan asked him how seriously the other driver was hurt. Folaron told Duncan it was “serious,” and Duncan “thought I was joking.”
Shiawassee County Deputy David Flores testified Duncan was transferred to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor, and he followed the ambulance to that location. Duncan asked Flores twice if the other driver had passed away as a result of the crash. Flores stated that when he answered affirmatively, Duncan replied, “God forgive me.”
David Williams, of Montrose, said he travels M-13 every day and was also nearly collided with Duncan south of Lennon. He witnessed the fatal collision occur from a distance, and saw “an explosion and debris, like you see on TV.”
Williams added he stopped at the scene, and asked Folaron if he needed any assistance. Williams admitted he was angry after seeing Ramos, obviously dead, in his car and said he kicked Duncan in the face while Duncan was laying on the ground.
“I’m not proud of it,” Williams stated. “I was angry that Ramos was killed, and it also could have been me.”
Other Lennon residents and workers also testified about seeing the chase.
Casey Ewers, a Lennon resident, gave prosecutors a recording from his home surveillance system that showed a white vehicle passing by at a high rate of speed, followed moments later by police vehicles in pursuit.
LeeAnn Enser, who works at the Lennon Cafe, testified she saw a “white streak” go through downtown Lennon at what she estimated was 70 to 80 mph, followed by police cars.
Gary Smith, an Alderman’s employee who was returning to work from a service call, said he noticed a “white car headed at me head-on at a high rate of speed,” and it was “passing cars like they were standing still.” Smith said he had to swerve into the ditch to avoid a collision.
Special deputy Sam Safi, whose qualifications defense counsel Doug Corwin called into question Tuesday, testified that when he arrived at the crash scene, he noticed the grip of a pistol under the passenger seat of the Cadillac, put on latex gloves and removed it from the vehicle.
“I am 100 percent positive I didn’t touch anything,” Safi said.
Corwin Tuesday had suggested Safi wasn’t qualified to collect evidence and lacked the appropriate training.
The trial was scheduled to resume this morning.
