CORUNNA — Outwardly, the Shiawassee County courthouse was a majestic building in the early 1980s with its soaring cupola, grand columns and Berea sandstone exterior.
But the people who worked inside knew the historic structure, first dedicated May 4, 1904, had problems — a lot of them.
“There was paint and plaster falling off the walls. We had to sweep it up every morning,” retired 35th Circuit Court judge Gerald Lostracco said recently. “It was a patchwork of repairs over the years. There was no chandelier (in the rotunda), it was a single bulb … If you came in in the morning in the winter, there would be snow on the (interior) windowsills … They had painted over the oak trim … The roof was leaking and causing damage.”
In addition, the first floor sagged because of wood rot, stop-gap repairs and paint jobs had damaged original details, and there was no air conditioning — a fact that made summer court hearings almost unbearable.
“I wanted the commissioners to address it,” Lostracco said.
The members of the county board of commissioners knew something had to be done, but the question remained: What?
“The board met and seriously considered taking it down,” former commissioner and restoration committee co-chair Barb Clatterbaugh recalled. “(But) there was a sentiment to restore it. It was a quick turnaround (on moving toward restoration). Restoring it made so much more sense.”
The final result, 30 years ago this past week, was a massive fundraising campaign and bond sale that resulted in a $3-million restoration project that repaired problems, uncovered long-lost artwork, added “modern” touches such as air conditioning and saved the building from the fate of the one-time Queen Anne-style sheriff’s house and jail next door.
“We went through all the alternatives,” Lostracco, who co-chaired the restoration committee, said. “Tear down, build new at a new location or even turn it into a museum.
“It would have been a crime if they had torn it down,” he added. “It’s so functional the way the court is set up. I’m biased, trying cases there in that beautiful ediface.”
The Beginning
Shiawassee County was formed in 1822 when Territorial Gov. Lewis Cass issued an order creating the county from land previously apportioned to others. Michigan became a state in 1837 and the county was officially organized March 13, 1837.
In 1838, a committee chose Corunna as the county seat and a “public square” was designated in the then-village. Several buildings in those years were used as a courthouse.
In 1850, the county voted to build a permanent, Greek-revival brick courthouse at a cost of $7,500; the structure was completed in November 1851. A second office building was constructed soon after to house some county officials and those two structures remained in use until the current courthouse was built.
In 1903, the county board of supervisors voted to consider building a new courthouse at a cost of $75,000. The issue was put to a vote of the public and passed in all but one precinct in the county. The lowest bid came in at $78,600, which would have required the board to omit plumbing, heating, fire proofing, copper cornices and a terracotta roof.
Eventually, the supervisors restored those items and spent $50,000 above the approved bond amount. They borrowed that money from county residents, but since they had no authority to accept loans, they eventually defaulted on most of them.
The building was designed by Claire Allen, who also designed courthouses in Hillsdale, Gratiot and VanBuren counties.
The original cornerstone dedication flier notes the now-historic structure is a French renaissance design with a portico featuring columns slightly more than 3 feet in diameter and 39 feet tall. The bell tower is 122 feet tall. The halls and rotunda are wainscoted with marble, with marble stairs and tile floors.
Courtrooms were wainscoted in white oak and ceilings featured ornamental plaster work.
It was 1907 before all county offices were located in the building. And the final piece installed was an $840, 1,000-pound clock for the tower, from the Howard Clock Company of Boston.
Sometime in the 1950s, the original terracotta roof was replaced with asbestos shingles.
Full restoration
In 1985, the county board, which replaced the board of supervisors in the late 1960s, led by Joseph Fuja, appointed an ad hoc committee to create a plan for restoration and to find a way to fund the project.
The committee included Fuja, commissioners Clatterbaugh, Gerald Cole, Eldon Savage, Jerry Bohnett, Lostracco, Clerk Elna Thatcher, Drain Commissioner Roger Price, employment and training director Margaret McAvoy, and Register of Deeds Kay Seward.
Lostracco said the committee discussed seeking a bond for restoration, but decided against it.
“I don’t think anyone considered a millage,” Clatterbaugh said, suggesting it likely would have failed.
Instead, the committee set about raising funds through donations from individuals and businesses.
“Many county employees did payroll deductions over two or three years,” Lostracco noted.
“Children in grade schools, everyone had an opportunity to donate,” Clatterbaugh added. “Every age and every walk of life.”
The committee hired Wigen, Tincknell, Meyer and associates to study the building’s structural soundness. The group deemed it sound. The committee then chose American City Bureau of Illinois, to help study a fundraising effort. They suggested aiming for $850,000 in donations.
“We had momentum,” Lostracco said of the fundraising effort. “Kay Seward put on the first Country Christmas to raise money.”
Although the initial goal wasn’t reached, the seed money the effort raised gave the county the momentum to create a building authority empowered to sell bonds. The authority, which disbanded in about 2005 when the bonds were eventually paid off, initially included Veterans Affairs Director Al Fuja, county Planner Jeff Lawson and businessman George Hoddy.
Clatterbaugh and Lostracco both pointed to Hoddy’s decision to join the effort as a key factor. The Universal Electric founder had long been a philanthropist and community supporter.
“George Hoddy … ‘If we could get him,’ I thought,” Lostracco said. “He attended a meeting of committee. He said count me in. He gave us credibility with the county board. Without him ….”
“Talk about energy, he’d call late at light,” Clatterbaugh said of the “retiree” who was then in his 80s.
“The need was there. That was obvious when people looked,” Lostracco said. “Hoddy wanted to make it good for another 100 years.”
Most of the exterior work took place in 1987 and 1988. Once work started on the interior, county staff initially worked around the disruptions. However, in 1989, and until December 1990, they moved to the one-time Department of Social Services building.
“It was very non-partisan,” Clatterbaugh said of the project. “It was a fun project: an honor and a privilege. I think it did inspire people about what was possible when we all came together.”
Republican John Engler, then a state senator, helped secure a $250,000 grant. The board of commissioners added another $350,000 and the building authority was able to obtain $1 million in bonds.
Interior work then included new plumbing, heating, central air, fire proofing, electrical work, refinished oak woodwork, new paint and decorative paint restoration.
Clatterbaugh said an important part of making the project a success was hiring the right people to do things right.
“We hired a firm that was a restoration muralist,” she said. “We found murals that were painted over before.”
Once the project was complete, it was Hoddy who told the committee it had to celebrate the achievement.
“Hoddy said there had to be a celebration,” Lostracco said. “He wanted to do it right with a parade, a ribbon cutting, a ceremony.”
The celebration took place May 5, 1991, and included a parade and a number of speakers, including Michigan Supreme Court Justice Dorothy Comstock Riley.
”Once the building authority was gone,” Lostracco said, “Hoddy created a maintenance book before he left: A directory of what needs to be done every year and every other year to maintain the building. He left it for the buildings and grounds, and board. Nobody seemed very interested in looking at the directory.
“You’ve got the baton,” he added. “It’s up to all of us and all who follow (to maintain it).”
The building, which was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1982, is a major part of Shiawassee County, Clatterbaugh said.
“It’s standing the test of time,” she said. “It would have been a shame if they had torn it down.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.