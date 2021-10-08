Man who made explosive device sent to prison

CORUNNA — A man who crafted a “modified mortar of death” to intimidate a neighbor but instead caught a garage in Owosso on fire was sentenced to prison Thursday morning by 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart.
Baron Poullion, 30, will spend at least one year, five months in prison before he will be eligible for parole. He was also ordered to undergo substance abuse and mental health evaluations and pay $641 in restitution. Poullion was credited with 59 days served.
Stewart, who called Poullion’s creation a “modified mortar of death” at an August plea hearing, told Poullion that his actions put the public in danger, and a prison sentence was warranted.
“The modified device was soaked in gasoline, which was also used as a wick so the user, that’s you, could ignite it at a safe distance,” Stewart said. “That is indeed a deadly affair and could, but for the grace of God, have deadly consequences. Fortunately, your design and engineering skills were limited only by your wisdom to construct such a device, such that no one was harmed.”
Defense attorney Amy Husted said her client was homeless at the time of the May incident, and was using drugs.
“He understands that it was inappropriate behavior and he’s (inaudible). He could have just as easily gone up and (it) exploded while he was standing there,” Husted said. “He has taken steps to stay clean.”
Shiawassee County Scott Koerner argued that a prison sentence was warranted because Poullion “terrorized the neighborhood,” and could have seriously wounded or potentially killed himself or others.
“The defendant essentially created a bomb with shrapnel in it,” Koerner said. “The day prior he pointed a slingshot with a pellet at a young child… This is more than a lapse in judgment.”
Poullion offered a short apology to the victims before being sentenced.
“I wasn’t in my right mind,” Poullion said. “I know now, after it’s all said and done, that it was very wrong. To the family I victimized and scared, I’m very sorry. I’m clean now and will never do drugs again.”
Poullion made the contraption May 17 at a home on Lingle Avenue in Owosso from a mortar firework, BBs and nails. He explained that the mortar’s fuse had broken off, so he doused the bomb in gasoline and poured a trail, which he then lit.
Instead of the gasoline igniting the makeshift bomb, the trail of gas caught a garage on fire.
Following the incident, Poullion was charged with felony counts of placing explosives near property, possession of explosives with intent to terrorize, fourth-degree arson, and one misdemeanor charge of malicious destruction ($200-$1,000).
Court records indicate Poullion was arraigned in 66th District Court before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and posted a $5,000 cash/surety bond.
In return for his plea, prosecutors dismissed the arson charge, and Poullion pleaded guilty instead to felony attempted explosives charges and a misdemeanor malicious destruction of property (less than $200). Following the guilty plea in May, Stewart revoked bond until Thursday’s sentencing.
