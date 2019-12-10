CORUNNA — On Monday the Economic and Physical Development Committee advanced several motions to reappoint people to boards and other bodies — as well as to double the per diem for people serving on boards.
The committee also advanced a motion to set the base meeting pay for county appointed boards and committees at $50 for in-county meetings and $65 for out-of-county meetings. The planning and Zoning Commission will be paid $75.
Since 1973 all members of these boards, committees, and commissions have been paid $25 per meeting. County officials are hoping the change will boost the number of applicants it receives.
Among the appointments advanced to Wednesday’s committee of the whole for consideration:
n Barry Culham was reappointed to the Mid-West Michigan Trail Authority for a three-year term from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022. The Mid-West Michigan Trail Authority is a partnership between Ionia and Shiawassee counties that maintains and improves the Clinton- Ionia-Shiawassee (CIS) Trail.
n Renee Brown, Chris Klawuhn, and Larry Johnson were all reappointed to the Parks and Recreation Commission for a term beginning Jan. 1, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2022.
The Shiawassee Planning Commission is set up to ensure different community perspectives are heard as issues come before it. The areas of interest represented on the planning commission are social, education, commission (board of commissioners) industrial, recreational, and two for government representation.
n Bryan Marks was appointed to represent industrial, Walk Saxton, government and Bonnie Ott will represent education on the planning commission. All of the terms are from Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2022.
n Ken McDonough was reappointed to the Housing Program Advisory Council for a term Jan. 1, 2020 and ending Dec. 31, 2022. The Housing Program Advisory Council helps residents access grants and funds for home improvements.
n Finally, Jeffrey Brands was reappointed to the Economic Development Corporation/Brownfield Revedlopment authority for a term beginning. The board oversees brownfield redevelopment projects that often involve significant public funding.
