Man faces multiple theft charges

CORUNNA — A Lansing man has been charged with seven felony counts related to the theft of guns, including first-degree home invasion, larceny of firearms, larceny in a building, felony firearms and firearm possession by a felon.
Tyler Michael Thayer, 26, was arraigned Friday on the charges in 66th District Court. He pleaded not guilty.
Judge Terrance Dignan scheduled a probable cause conference for 10 a.m. July 22, and a preliminary examination for 1:15 p.m. July 28.
Records indicate the thefts allegedly occurred in September 2019.
A warrant for Thayer’s arrest was issued in December 2019, but he was not arrested until Friday. The reason for the delay between the warrant being issued and his arrest is unclear.
Court records indicate the Public Defender’s Office has been appointed as his legal counsel. Thayer is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County Jail.
