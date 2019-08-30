County committee opens application period for treasurer

CORUNNA — County officials say they are working through an unfamiliar situation as they begin the task of selecting a candidate to replace Treasurer Thomas Dwyer, who abruptly announced his retirement this month midway through his term.
The first of three scheduled meetings to replace Dwyer took place Thursday in the county commissioners’ chambers and members of the committee — Probate Judge Thomas Dignan, Prosecutor Deanna Finnegan and Clerk Caroline Wilson — laid out the timeline for selecting his successor.
“This is set up by the Constitution, not the Legislature so there’s no statutory specific format that we have to follow so all of us are… I would say we are feeling our way through this,” Dignan said.
According to Act 116 of the Michigan Constitution, the three-member committee is responsible for filling vacancies of county officers. The three chose Dignan to chair the committee.
The committee announced it will accept applications to fill Dwyer’s position — an elected county office — until 5 p.m. Sept. 13. Interested applicants can apply on the county’s website or send a cover letter and resume to the county clerk.
Following the deadline, the committee will reconvene Sept. 18 in the board chambers to review candidates and select finalists. On Sept. 23, the committee plans to interview the remaining applicants and potentially make a selection.
According to a press release from the committee, “Desired experience could include managing a small staff, managing an office budget, familiarity with collection and distribution of tax roll levies and investment and distribution of funds to local municipalities.”
Michigan law only requires that a person be 18 and a resident of the county to run for treasurer, according to Finnegan.
Dwyer announced he would step down earlier this month amid scrutiny over what several county commissioners said was a pattern of missing work regularly.
“I would like to thank the people of Shiawassee County and my colleagues in county government for their continuous support over the past 22 years,” Dwyer said in the prepared statement announcing his resignation.
According to the press release, Dwyer’s last day in office is today.
In the press release, issued by county coordinator Mike Herendeen, Dwyer noted his age, 72, and increasing health issues as the main reasons for the decision.
Dwyer was first elected treasurer in 1996 and is in the midst of his sixth four-year term.
Prior to his announcement, the Board of Commissioners was considering a censure of the longtime official because he had not been showing up for work regularly. A motion to censure him was tabled earlier this month during the board’s committee of the whole meeting.
Commissioners — all Republicans — even discussed the possibility of asking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to remove the Republican unless the issue was resolved.
During that meeting, Board Vice Chairman Brandon Marks, R-District 4, said the county board faced liability if Dwyer continued to leave statutory duties unfulfilled.
“Over $100,000 has been spent to perform the (treasury) department’s statutory duties,” Marks said. “If he is unable or unfit to serve in office, we’re accomplices now to anything bad that happens because we tabled.”
Commissioners said Dwyer has been a mostly absent treasurer for roughly the past three years. They have noted he has not been present for the past two county audit report presentations, and that the county has not performed bank reconciliations — matching cash account balances to bank statements — for two years.
The county board retained an outside accounting firm, Lansing-based Maner Costerisan, to shore up work that was not getting done in the treasurer’s office or the finance office, which has had a turnover of three finance directors in the past two years.
The treasurer’s office budget for 2019 was about $335,000. In 2018, the board increased the salary of all employees, including Dwyer and other elected officials. His salary increased from $50,419, plus benefits, to $61,152.
The new treasurer will serve the remainder of Dwyer’s term which ends on Dec. 31, 2020. The position is up for election in November 2020.
