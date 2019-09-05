CORUNNA — An Owosso man was charged Friday with first-degree criminal sexual conduct (victim under 13), three counts of possession of child pornography and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime in connection with a July 29 incident.
Travis Lauderdale, 22, was charged with seven felony counts following an investigation by Michigan State Police.
Court records do not specify what the defendant allegedly did.
Lauderdale was arraigned by 66th District Court by Judge Ward Clarkson; he pleaded not guilty. Court records indicate Clarkson set Lauderdale’s bail at $100,000. Lauderdale is currently listed as an inmate at the Shiawassee County jail.
In Michigan, any defendant convicted of CSC-1 must be sentenced to at least 25 years, with the possibility of a term of life in prison. If that defendant is ever released, they are also required to undergo lifetime electronic monitoring.
For each count of possession of child pornography, sentences can vary, depending upon several factors. As charged in court documents, however, the statute referred to indicates each of the counts carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
Each charge of using a computer to commit a crime, as charged in Lauderdale’s court files, carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years.
Online records for circuit and district court do not show any prior criminal history for Lauderdale in Shiawassee County.
