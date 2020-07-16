CORUNNA — The Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously, without discussion, Wednesday to advance the county coordinator contract for final approval to today’s board meeting.
Commissioners are set to vote on the three-year contract for Brian Boggs during today’s meeting at 5 p.m.
Boggs, who was appointed to the position on an interim basis in April, and a committee of commissioners Brandon Marks, Jeremy Root and John Plowman negotiated a contract that would install the longtime Durand City Council member as the permanent part-time county coordinator.
The former Shiawassee County coordinator Mike Herendeen was terminated and Boggs named as his interim replacement without discussion during a virtual Board of Commissioners meeting April 16. Commissioners unanimously named Boggs interim coordinator.
Boggs, the mayor pro tem in Durand, is the former associate director at the Michigan State University Office of K-12 Outreach and former vice president at Public Sector Consultants.
“I’ve enjoyed the challenges so far,” Boggs said in June. “I train people to be in government; that’s my Ph.d. It’s an application of what I teach. County government is a unique animal when it comes to the structure of it.”
Plowman said Boggs’ pay as the permanent coordinator will be the same as Herendeen’s — $69,000 per year. The position is for 32 hours per week.
