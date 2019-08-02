Lansing man guilty of murder in traffic fatality

CORUNNA — A Shiawassee County jury took just 21/2 hours Friday to convict Doran Duncan of murder and multiple other charges in the May 2018 traffic crash death of 84-year-old George Ramos.
Duncan was convicted of all six charges he was facing, including first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, firearm possession by a felon, operating while intoxicated causing death and reckless driving causing death — all of which stem from the May 18, 2018, incident that ended in a collision with Ramos’ vehicle in Venice Township at M-13 and I-69.
Showing little emotion when the verdicts were read aloud by the jury foreman in 35th Circuit Court, Duncan only turned and looked back briefly at several family members in court.
Numerous Ramos family members were in attendance and embraced when the verdicts were announced before thanking members of the prosecution team for their work in bringing a conviction in the case.
Prosecutor Deana Finnegan said even though the case took more than a year to reach a conclusion, the verdicts will give the Ramos family a chance for closure.
“The Ramos family are terrific people,” Finnegan said. “This case took over a year to get to this point, but we’re satisfied this is justice and this result will allow the Ramos family to move forward.”
Judge Matthew Stewart set Duncan’s sentencing for 8:30 a.m. Oct. 4. Michigan law requires any defendant convicted of first-degree murder be sentenced to life in with prison without parole. Additionally, any murder conviction in Michigan is automatically reviewed and appealed.
In closing remarks Friday morning, Finnegan thanked the jury for their time over the four-day trial and asked them to use common sense and consider the weight of evidence against Duncan.
“It is never easy to sit in judgment of another human being, but that’s exactly what you’re going to be required to do,” Finnegan said. “George Ramos was selfless. Doran Duncan was selfish… Look at the whole picture and don’t check your common sense at the jury room door. What does your common sense tell you? This man had no regard for anyone but himself… I beseech you to return a verdict that represents truly what happened May 18 of last year, and that is a verdict of guilty on all six counts.”
Ramos’ death brought to a conclusion an incident that began on M-13 in Saginaw County. Duncan’s then-girlfriend, Kayla Hitz, fired a weapon during a dispute along the side of the highway, which resulted in police being called.
A Shiawassee County sheriff’s deputy soon spotted the couple’s white Cadillac on M-13 in Shiawassee County and stopped the car.
Hitz exited the vehicle and Duncan then jumped into the driver’s seat and fled south with then-Lennon Police Chief Rich Folaron in pursuit.
Minutes later, Duncan crashed into Ramos’ vehicle while traveling at about 104 mph, killing the elderly man.
Hitz was not charged in the crash, but later pleaded guilty to a pair of minor charges, serving seven days in jail and paying a fine.
Finnegan reviewed the evidence that had been presented during, including witness testimony and DNA evidence found on 9mm and .40-caliber handguns in the car Duncan was driving when he crashed into Ramos’ car.
Duncan, who testified Thursday, claimed he was afraid of Hitz and the police when he took the wheel and fled.
Defense attorney Doug Corwin Friday reiterated that Duncan was “terrified for his life” and feared his surroundings as an African-American man in a predominantly white rural area as his reasoning for fleeing from a traffic stop on M-13.
“He’s a black man out in rural country and he had nobody there but rednecks with guns,” Corwin said. “We have a whole Black Lives Matter movement because of white police officers shooting blacks. You don’t think he was scared? Take a look at him. Wouldn’t you be scared for your life?”
Corwin also called into question the way evidence was collected from the vehicle Duncan was driving and suggested Shiawassee County special deputy Sam Safi could have contaminated the crash scene when he retrieved a firearm from the passenger side floorboard.
“Yet we have another civilian, there’s a problem,” Corwin said. “That’s why police officers are trained. That’s why they are professionals. They do their job right. Civilians aren’t… At the time of the accident, there were three seasoned officers who looked in that car. Sgt. (Brian) Smith looked, and there’s no gun or holster inside the car. (Then Lennon Police Chief) Rich Folaron saw nothing. Then Trooper (Denis) McGuckin, he looked in the car and didn’t see anything… Citizen Safi, he says, ‘No, no, I was outside the car and was moving around and I looked in and saw this gun handle sticking out from under the seat.’
“How the hell did Safi not see the second gun? It’s impossible,” Corwin said. “He’s the only person, out of three seasoned, trained officers who looked in that car and found nothing. But a citizen ride-along, not a special deputy, said, ‘There’s a gun sticking out in plain view.’ I don’t believe that for a minute. That (crime scene) was contaminated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.