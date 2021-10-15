CHICAGO — A jury convicted a former Northwestern University professor of first-degree murder Oct. 6 in the 2017 stabbing death of his boyfriend, a Shiawassee County native.
Jurors in Cook County deliberated less than two hours before returning the guilty verdict against Wyndham Lathem, 47, a renowned microbiologist whom Northwestern fired after he fled the Chicago area following the killing.
Lathem now faces from 20 to 60 years in prison. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for November.
During nine days of testimony, prosecutors described Lathem as a coldblooded killer who stabbed defenseless 26-year-old Trenton James Cornell-Duranleau.
Defense attorneys argued their client was a bystander framed by the actual killer, alleged co-conspirator Andrew Warren, a British national who previously pleaded guilty to his role in the slaying.
Lathem testified during the trial that Warren alone stabbed Cornell-Duranleau during what started as a methamphetamine-fueled sexual encounter involving the three men.
Warren in 2019 pleaded guilty to first-degree murder as part of a plea agreement that called for him to testify against Lathem in exchange for receiving a 45-year prison sentence.
Warren, who was an Oxford University financial officer at the time of the slaying, testified that he flew from England to Chicago to meet Lathem and take part in a pact to kill each other before agreeing to kill Cornell-Duranleau at Lathem’s suggestion.
He testified that he did, in fact, stab Cornell-Duranleau, but only after Lathem had already begun stabbing him.
According to Chicago police, Cornell-Duranleau, 26, was stabbed to death in a 10th floor apartment in the River North neighborhood.
Officers went to the apartment July 27, 2017, after the person working at the building’s front desk called to report he’d received an anonymous call about a crime having been committed in that unit. Cornell-Duranleau, who lived in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood on the city’s lower West Side, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cornell-Duranleau, who worked as a hair stylist, had moved to Chicago a year before his death.
The medical examiner’s office said he died of sharp force injuries. He had been stabbed several times in an attack so brutal that police said the knife broke.
In a bizarre twist, police at the time said that on the day of the slaying, but before the body was discovered, Lathem and Warren drove about 80 miles northwest to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, where one of them made a $1,000 cash donation to the public library there in Cornell-Duranleau’s name. Lake Geneva police said the man making the donation did not give his name.
Eight days after the murder Lathem surrendered at the Oakland, California, federal building. Warren turned himself in to police in San Francisco at about the same time.
Funeral services for Cornell-Duranleau took place in Lennon and he was laid to rest at Yerian Cemetery in Venice Township.
According to Cornell-Duranleau’s obituary, he studied and received his cosmetology license from Stanley Harris School of Cosmetology in Holland after attending Creston High School in Grand Rapids.
